Bingham County Coroner Nick Hirschi filed a letter of resignation on May 3, just 14 days before his replacement for the position will be nominated in the May 17 Republican primary election.
Hirschi specifies that this decision to resign has nothing to do with the upcoming primary. He cited personal issues as the reason, and “does not come from frustration or any other ill feelings.”
Hirschi’s last day in the position will be on May 26. After that, he recommended that between the two candidates for his position, whoever receives the nomination should take the position, as there aren’t any Democratic challengers running for the position in the general election. Voters will be able to write-in a candidate on their ballot, but no candidate filed a letter of intent to run as a write-in candidate so even if someone won, they wouldn’t be allowed to take the position.
According to Dan Cravens, chairman of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee, the committee will meet and they will submit at least three names to hold the position for the remainder of the term. Those names will be submitted to the Bingham County commissioners, who will make the final decision.
People who are interested in finishing out the rest of the term can send a resume and cover letter to ldcravens2000@aim.com and those will be passed along to the committee.
“I appreciate the opportunity I’ve had to serve the county for the last 3 ½ years. I am sorry for any inconvenience this may cause. Thank you for your support and understanding,” Hirschi said.
The job of a coroner is to determine the time, manner and cause of death for deceased individuals, and sometimes to identify human remains found within the jurisdiction of the coroner. The state of Idaho doesn’t set a mandatory standard of qualifications for someone who runs for the office, so anyone can apply and try to be elected coroner.
The two candidates running for the position are Jimmy Roberts, the current chief deputy coroner with 18 years of experience studying medical legal death investigation, and Lisa Rowland, with 35 years of law enforcement experience. Rowland has not spent time studying medical legal death investigation.