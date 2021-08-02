EDITOR’S NOTE: Not much has changed since this personal reflection on memories that came alive during the 2019 Bingham County Fair was first published. Some of the details may have changed, but the memories have stayed the same and are being republished. The photos that go along with the story are fresh. The 2021 fair comes to a close Wednesday.
BLACKFOOT — I was given a challenge Monday when I ventured out to the Bingham County Fair at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
Hold on to a cow. Someone else in my line of work apparently did it, so I was told to do it too, and to have my picture taken while doing it, and to put that photo in the paper.
Seeing as how I have a face best suited for radio, I’ll have to pass on that last suggestion. Later on, I thought I should have given a better pose for the picture — making that bovine stand absolutely perfect, feet squared up to really show it off, making sure the head was in just the right position.
Just like I would do years ago when I was in 4-H myself.
Those are the kinds of experiences that lead to memories come fair time when you’re showing livestock.
The showing part is only a fraction of that experience, but that’s where the pay-off comes. You lead — and sometimes wrestle — your animal into the show ring. A lot of eyes are looking toward that ring, but the most important eyes are those that belong to the judge.
You keep your eyes focused on that judge as much as possible, otherwise you’re making sure your animal is standing in a good position to show off its best qualities.
Perfect posture counts.
The pay-off is being judged among the best in your class.
The work going into the show is the biggest fraction involved. Memories can be made there as well.
You spend enough time raising your animal that a bond can be formed. You feed, water, clean the stall, you clean the animal, you brush, you train for that show ring. You repeat the process, over and over. If you work hard enough, you’ll come out on top in the ring.
Those experiences are where county fair memories are made.
The Bingham County Fair runs through Wednesday.