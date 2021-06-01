BLACKFOOT — President Ralph Dalley of the Bingham County Farm Bureau has announced the 2021 scholarships, mini grant, and AG/FFA mini grant winners totaling $30,000.00. After two weeks of scoring and ranking the applications, the five judges were able to choose the following winners.
Ag Related Scholarship:
The top Ag Related Scholarship in the amount of $3,250.00 went to Emmett Patten. Keagan Morgan, Jocelynn Jensen, and Trent Telford each received $2,250.00. The Ag Related Scholarships totaled $10,000.
Non-AG Related Scholarship:
The top Non-Ag related scholarship went to Jason Tucker in the amount of $1,500. Sydney Crumley, Mia Wanstrom, Taedyn Jacobsen, Kiley Mecham, Bailey Bean, and Colton Mecham each received $1,000.
John Anderson, Gracie Carpenter, Liberty Park, Elizabeth Egbert, and Kyran Palmer each received $750. The Non-Ag Related Scholarships totaled $11,250.
The Idaho Farm Bureau Federation awarded Jason Tucker an additional $1,000 scholarship.
AG/FFA Mini Grants:
Aberdeen, Blackfoot, Shelley, and Snake River FFA/AG department each received $1,000 totaling $4,000.
Ag Mini Grants
Moreland Kindergarten, Moreland Kindergarten teams, Snake River High School grades 10th, 11th, 12th, Wapello 3rd Grade, Vaughn Hugie Learning Center – Preschool, Ridge Crest 1st Grade Team, Ridge Crest Kindergarten Team, and Idaho Science Technology Charter School – 6th 7th & 8th. Each school received a $500 Ag/Mini Grant.
Idaho Science Technology Charter School – special Ed., Ridge Crest 3rd grade, and Ridge Crest 2nd grade each received $250.
Total of Ag/Mini Grants awarded $4,750.
