BLACKFOOT — The Bingham County Music Teachers Association is conducting a music camp for children ages 6-13 Monday, June 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Blackfoot Christian Fellowship Church, 2550 Rose Road.
The camp will include classes from trained musicians in voice, movement, musical theatre, jazz, and African drums.
Children in first through eighth grades are invited. The cost is $25 per child. Bring a sack lunch. Mail forms and money to Diane Burt, 1040 Packer Drive, Blackfoot, ID 83221, and participants are encouraged to register by June 1 with late registrations accepted this week.
A professional jazz band will be coming along with an African drum circle among other fun things. All proceeds will go to Bingham County music scholarships. For any questions, call Diane Burt at (801) 580-7555.
Burt is a soprano who has performed over 25 faculty recitals and 35 guest recitals. Previously she taught private voice, opera workshop, and music education classes. She taught at Brigham Young University-Idaho, Idaho State University, and in the public school systems for a total of 27 years. She has presented and published for International Congress of Voice Teachers and National Teachers of Singing. She adjudicates frequently. She is married to R. Russell Burt, DDS, and together they have five children and 10 grandchildren.
Her two sons, Danny and Christopher Burt, are also in the jazz band. Chris is the drummer and Danny sings and plays trombone. All four of the jazz members will help children participate in jazz and the African drummer (not from Africa, but a retired educator) will help each child play an African drum. These drums are made in Africa and help less fortunate societies.
Norbert Farkas will be part of the jazz portion of the camp. He began his jazz studies in 2004 in his home country of Hungary. He went on to Graz, Austria, to study with bassist Wayne Darling at the Performing Arts University. He moved to New York City in 2013 and toured with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra. Later on he became part of the “Steamboat Syncopators” on a Mississippi riverboat called the American Queen. He currently lives and works in Utah. Norbert has shared the stage with musicians like Don Menza, Randy Brecker, Donny McCaslin, Jim Rotondi, Luis Bonilla, Michael Kanan, Pasquale Grasso, Lynn Roberts, Terry Myers, Rudy Petschauer, Tony Jefferson, and Paul Odeh.
Jose Cabrera will also be a part of the jazz program. He is a musician from the Dominican Republic. He is a jazz pianist, arranger, composer, soloist and accompanist, piano teacher and piano technician.
Jose attended the National Conservatory of Music in Santo Domingo, where he was educated as a piano performer, and obtained his diploma in piano technology mentored by Swedish master technician Claes Mart; it is there where he would later work as a jazz piano professor for several years, while working as instructor for the National Choir, as a freelance musician, and running his own piano maintenance business in the Dominican Republic.
As a performing artist he has participated in various musical events, such as the “Katarei” Jazz festivals in Santo Domingo and the International Choir festival in Lima, Peru, as a piano accompanist. He has shared the stage with internationally known artists like the Brazilian singer Djavan, jazz pianist Michel Camilo, among others; collaborated in studio sessions with bass player Carlitos del Puerto (bassist for Chick Corea), he has arranged and composed music in various genres, for solo artists and music libraries for labels such as Anarchy Records, and arranged, produced and performed a piano solo Christmas album for Shadow Mountain Records, Deseret Books record label.