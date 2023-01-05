As the county has grown and changed, Bingham County officials have worked over the past year to help the county adapt to those changes. As the population of the county increases, county officials have to work to accommodate that population as well as protect the people whose family have been living here for generations.
One of the ways they’ve done this is by holding public hearings. Over the course of 2022, the county held 63 public hearings on a wide variety of issues.
They’ve also participated in monthly virtual conferences with county planning directors in Idaho where they have discussions on the issues facing rural communities.
“The conversations cover a wide variety of topics and focus on exchanging concerns, ideas, resources, and how to implement processes to preserve agricultural farming lands,” said Tiffany Olsen, the Bingham County Planning and Zoning director.
They also have worked with local legislators on proposed modifications to Idaho Code specifically in relation to Area of Impact, which is the set amount of territory a city can annex and develop out to. Two of the representatives that Olsen has worked with are Rep. Julianne Young and Rep. Dustin Manwaring.
The county also applied for a National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) grant that would have addressed rural broadband opportunities to support an estimated 11,084 underserved households in the county, but the county did not receive the grant.
“Unfortunately, the county was not awarded the grant as there were nearly 300 entities seeking award of the $2.3 billion available. However, the process identified areas where we can improve education, public safety, health care and other growth factors related to broadband infrastructure,” Olsen said.
The county issued two conditional use permits for wind energy projects, one to Clearway Energy Group and second to Arco Wind for the operation of approximately 39 turbines on over 17,440 acres. Construction is set to take place in 2023 and 2024.
“As a clean, renewable energy source, we are excited to welcome the first of this kind wind power projects to our county. This land use will create well-paying jobs to our local employment population with benefits to our local economy in state and local tax payments,” Olsen said.
They also issued a permit for an indoor facility for East Idaho BMX that has allowed racers to compete in the county during the winter months.
In total, Planning and Development issued 744 permits in the calendar year. 204 are residential related, 113 are accessory structures, 21 are Agricultural Exempt Structures, 100 are residential solar, 288 are mechanical and 18 are commercial structures. The county is excited to have grounded the Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center, Pendleton Flour Mills and ProTech Fence Company.
At the start of the new year, the county has set out goals to accomplish. Olsen said that the county recognizes the need for additional housing at an affordable price.
“We have been approached by developers looking to provide multifamily opportunities and we are striving to promote growth in areas most appropriate for such use to accommodate this need and prevent sprawl. In the coming year, our department will be advocates for intentional planning of our community; it is our top priority to preserve agricultural lands and the rural nature of our community, while adapting to modern demands,” Olsen said.
One of those new advocates will be a new member of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Jordan Johns, who will be confirmed this month.
“Johns is a resident outside the city limits of Aberdeen with interest in promoting county growth but also protecting areas where development is undesired. Commissioner Johns is replacing the seat previously held by long-time member Christopher Pratt, who served as vice-chairman for the last two terms,” Olsen said. In February, they will also select a new member to fill the vacant seat for Commissioner District No. 2.
The county also aims to finalize negotiations with the City of Blackfoot for a new Area of Impact agreement. The most recent negotiations began in early 2021 as the Planning and Zoning Commission held several public hearings for citizen input, which was “instrumental in the preparation of a draft agreement prepared by members of both the city and the county.”
They aim to continue working with various entities to bring economic development opportunities to Bingham County which could benefit the community through increased tax revenue, economic fortification, business retention and expansion, industry diversification and job creation.
They also have been working to become more familiar with the county’s previously used land, looking to funding opportunities and potential future uses to convert underutilized space into something that can benefit the community.
They want to increase participation at events where networking opportunities are available with a focus “on strengthening relationships with members of our community, local businesses, and voice the mission of Bingham County to encourage smart, strategic growth.”
The county is reviewing regulations for commercial solar due to an increase of inquiries related to commercial solar projects, and they’re doing this with an emphasis on enacting new local code.
They are also exploring the possibilities of administrative approvals for items that require a Conditional Use Permit, as “The Public Hearing process can be overly burdensome for various land uses that do not require that level of regulation. For example, on premise signs in a Commercial Zoning District or verification of medical necessity for a temporary secondary dwelling on a parcel,” Olsen said.
