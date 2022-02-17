BLACKFOOT — Business owners, managers and employees gathered on Wednesday at the Elks Lodge for a lunch with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce, where they listened to Jessica Lewis, Bingham County commissioner, give a State of the County address.
Lewis spoke about the growth Bingham County is experiencing, as new construction and property values have “skyrocketed” over the last two years.
“You all see the growth that we have going on,” Lewis said.
From 2020 to 2021, she said, the amount of building permits being issued increased by nearly 100 permits. In 2021, building permit numbers for new residences was 190, manufactured homes was 32, accessory structures with living quarters was 117, agriculture buildings was 29, commercial was 32, and miscellaneous permits was 92, bringing the total to 512 new building permits. In 2020, the total was 417.
In order to keep up with this increase, they converted their new building permit program to an electronic interface. While Lewis said this has been a learning curve for some builders, it’s allowed them to do more with the resources available to them.
“We’re able to process a lot more building activity, do a lot more inspections, and keep up with the growth that we have coming,” Lewis said.
The county was also able to increase staff in the Planning and Zoning office, and moved them into a new office, which decreased the waiting time for building permit approval.
While building permit fees had not increased for about 20 years, the county raised the fees to cover the rising costs of building. While the fee increases vary over different building categories, some projects saw as much as a 100% fee increase, according to a memo released in 2020 on Sept. 25.
Another metric that demonstrates the growth that Bingham County is experiencing is the output of garbage from the county. In 2020, the county sent 29,180 tons of garbage to the Bannock County landfill. In 2021, they sent 31,270 tons, an increase of more than 2,000 tons.
The garbage goes through a transfer station, where they’re contracted to take it to Bannock County. The county recently built a new Public Works shop on the land next to the transfer station.
Public Works encompasses roads, bridges, weeds and solid waste, “So having the public works shop next to the transfer station just made sense,” Lewis explained in a follow-up interview with the Chronicle.
They also increased the miles of paved roads in the county. In 2020, there were 655 miles of paved roads, and in 2021 that increased by three miles to 658.
“Which might not sound like a lot, but … it’s almost a million dollars to pave a mile of road, so it’s quite a bit to be able to add that on,” Lewis said.
Gravel roads, which aren’t “quite as expensive to maintain and build,” increased as well. Bingham County had 540 gravel roads in 2020, and it added two miles in 2021.
The county also has plans to remodel the DMV, as right now it’s not efficient enough to handle the amount of people changing their license. There’s been about 50 people a month, a majority from out-of-state, changing their residence to Bingham County.
“That’s where Bingham County is,” Lewis said. “A lot of what we’ve been doing is responding to growth.”