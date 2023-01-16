A pile of potatoes and a sheaf of wheat rest at the shore of the Snake River. A buffalo gets ready for a drink as it stands at the shoreline, the river running through a wide green valley below rolling hills and towering mountains.
This is the scene depicted in the new logo for Bingham County. The logo was designed by Sierra Brady, a graphic designer with the Blackfoot digital marketing company Get Found First.
“I really am super proud of that piece. It took a lot of time and a lot of effort and I really poured my heart and soul out into trying to get it just right,” Brady said.
Brady was commissioned to design the logo by the county, the effort spearheaded by County Clerk Pamela Eckhardt.
“We’re really happy with it. They did a great job. It looks great,” Eckhardt said. “It’s just a fresh, updated look, but still with the same values that we wanted represented in the county.”
Before the county approached Get Found First, they were working with a Midwest graphic designer to produce a logo.
“He tried a few and gave us some examples and we had county employee input on it and nobody was really too excited about any of that,” Eckhardt said.
“I felt like they were trying to put a round peg in a square hole,” Eckhardt said. “He was trying to put all the elements we were asking him for, but really couldn’t formulate the design where you go, ‘oh, that is great.’”
Then someone suggested they go to Michael Tominaga at Get Found First, as they have designers who are local to Bingham County.
After the county met with Tominaga, he approached Brady, and before she knew it she was swooped into a meeting at the county office to discuss the current logo and what they were looking to change.
“Everybody had kind of a different vision for what they wanted and then I was let loose to see what we could come up with,” Brady said.
There were some constants that had stayed in the county logos through the years that they wanted Brady to keep, like the river running through the valley, a mountain range, and wheat. While they wanted to update the look and colors of the logo, they still wanted it to represent Bingham County.
“It was still really important to the county to represent the agricultural background,” Eckhardt said.
An element they wanted Brady to add was potatoes, seeing how important potatoes are to the agricultural history of the county.
Through the years, the logos had incorporated different kinds of cows, and for this logo they wanted Brady to incorporate a buffalo. In logos previous, the county’s relationship to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes was represented through a group of spears, and this time they wanted that relationship represented through a buffalo.
“I grew up in Bingham County and so it was really cool,” Brady said. “I felt like I was working behind the scenes to be a small part of the county’s history.”
As Brady designed this part of county history, there was much back and forth between her and the county as she created drafts of the logo. She said that the first drafts to her were about figuring out what style the county was looking for.
“Instead of just a logo, it’s much more of an illustration,” Brady said.
After Brady found the style the county was after, she went back and forth with them on the specifics of the design elements they wanted her to incorporate.
“So how do we incorporate the potatoes? Like, do we want them in this spot? Do we want them here? Are they too big? Are they too small?” Brady said.
The potatoes were a surprising aspect that was difficult for Brady to get right. She said that it’s difficult to find graphics of potatoes that look like they’re from the area. At one point they were too golden, but they also didn’t want them to be too red.
“That was vital to make sure that it was accurate,” Brady said.
As the logo came into its form, people in the county were impressed with the illustration.
“Wow, that looks like where we are when you drive to Pocatello. That’s what the range looks like,” Eckhardt said.
Once the logo was nearly complete, Eckhardt said county officials loved it but wondered, “maybe it’s just us.”
So Eckhardt sent it out and while people had different opinions on whether the seal should be red or blue on the outside, no one had issues with how the illustration looked on the inside. They took a vote on whether the seal should be blue or red, and the majority voted on blue.
This project was different from others Brady has worked on. For one, most of the time she only works with one to two clients at a time, but for this logo she was presenting to at least three or four people, and receiving feedback from everyone in the county when they sent the drafts out.
“I think one of the other things that really made it different was that it really hit home. It was a project that was personal,” Brady said.
She has lived in Bingham County most of her life and doesn’t plan on leaving, which made her feel like there was more pressure to get it right, but now that it’s done she feels like it was an incredible experience.
Now people can see this piece of Bingham County history, a depiction of a buffalo next to a wide river running through a green valley under a blue sky, with potatoes and wheat to represent that history.
