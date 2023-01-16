Bingham County logo 2023

The new logo for Bingham County, designed by Sierra Brady of Get Found First.

 courtesy of Bingham County

A pile of potatoes and a sheaf of wheat rest at the shore of the Snake River. A buffalo gets ready for a drink as it stands at the shoreline, the river running through a wide green valley below rolling hills and towering mountains.

This is the scene depicted in the new logo for Bingham County. The logo was designed by Sierra Brady, a graphic designer with the Blackfoot digital marketing company Get Found First.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.