Bingham County voters will be heading to their local polling place Tuesday to vote in the 2022 midterm elections. There are a number of candidates voters can choose from, some of them with completely opposing philosophies on how the government should be run.
The county sent out approximately 1,750 absentee ballots, and approximately 86% of them have been returned.
The county has received 966 early voting ballots that have already been counted. No one in the elections office knows what is on those ballots, and they won’t be factored into the total vote until after the polls close and the votes are being counted.
In order to figure out their polling location, voters should go to idahovotes.gov. They’re also welcome to call the Bingham County Elections office for information. If anyone mistakenly goes to their office to vote, they’ll make sure the voter is registered and give them directions on where their polling place is.
In the election for the U.S. Senate voters will be able to choose from Idaho Sierra Law (also known as Carta Reale Sierra) (LIB), Ray J. Writz (CON), Scott Oh Cleveland (IND), Mike Crapo (REP), and David Roth (DEM).
For representative of the Second District in Congress, voters can choose from Wendy Norman (DEM) and Mike Simpson (REP).
In the race for Idaho governor, voters can choose from Brad Little (REP), Paul Sand (LIB), Ammon Bundy (IND), Chantyrose Davison (CON) and Stephen Heidt (DEM). Lisa Marie, who was a Republican on the May 17 ballot of this year, is an eligible write-in candidate voters can choose.
In the election for the state’s lieutenant governor voters can choose between Terri Pickens Manweiler (DEM), Pro-Life (a person, formerly known as Marvin Richardson) (CON), Scott Bedke (REP). Garth Gaylord, who is listed as an independent on Ballotpedia, is also an eligible write-in candidate for the position.
For the position of secretary of state, voters will be able to choose between Shawn Keenan (DEM) and Phil McGrane (REP).
In the election for state controller, voters can choose from Miste Gardner (CON), Barndon D Woolf (REP) and Dianna David (DEM).
In the race for state treasurer, voters can choose between Julie A. Ellsworth (REP) and Deborah Silver (DEM).
In the election for Attorney General, voters can choose between Tom Arkoosh (DEM) and Raúl R. Labrador (REP).
For superintendent of public instruction, voters can choose between Debbie Critchfield (REP) and Terry L. Gilbert (DEM).
For Legislative District 30 State Senator, Dave Archuleta (DEM) and Julie VanOrden (REP) will be listed on the ballot, but Archuleta withdrew from the race on Aug. 22.
For Legislative District 30 State Representative Position A, David Cannon (REP) is the only name listed on the ballot.
In the election for Legislative District 30 State Representative Position B, voters can choose between Travis Oler (DEM) and Julianne Young (REP).
For County Commissioner Second District, people can cast votes for Andy Hansen (IND) and Whitney Manwaring (REP).
The rest of the candidates for county offices are running unopposed and they’re all Republican. The candidates are Eric Jackson for county commissioner Third District, Jeffery A Gardner for county sheriff, Pamela Wray Eckhardt for clerk of the District Court, Tanna Beal for county treasurer, Donavan D. Harrington for county assessor and James “Jimmy” Roberts for county coroner.
Controversy surrounds Roberts as news broke that he’d been charged with sexual battery in Ada County, with many local officials calling for his resignation, and three deputy coroners resigning from the office.
Voters will also be able to vote yes or no if Magistrate Scott Hillam Hansen of Bingham County of the Seventh Judicial District is retained in office.
They’ll also be able to vote yes or no on an Idaho Consititutional Amendment, SJR 102, which would make it so the Legislature could convene in special session if 60% of the members in each house submit a petition to the President Pro Tempore of the Senate and Speaker of the House of Representatives. Currently, only the governor is able to call a special session. The amendment would also require the Legislature to hold an organizational session in December after a general election, which would be for preparing for the upcoming regular session, which it states would just formalize this longstanding practice of having an organizational session.
There will also be an advisory question asking if voters approve or disapprove of the state of Idaho “using the record budget surplus to refund $500 million back to hardworking Idaho taxpayers, cut ongoing income taxes by more than $150 million, and put more money in our classrooms by increasing education and student funding by a record $410 million?” On the ballot, it said that approval of this would combat inflation and create a simple flat tax, and also make “the single largest investment in public education in Idaho history.”
For voters in Shelley, they’ll also see a vote either against or in favor of creating a North End Recreation District, which was presented to the Board of County Commissioners for Bingham County. The board entered an order calling for an election to obtain voter approval for the creation of a new taxing district. The proposed boundaries are the current boundaries of the Shelley Joint School District No. 60, except for Bonneville County. The proposed levy rate is .06% ($60.00 per $100,000 of assessed property valuation).
