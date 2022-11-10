Call it Bingham County’s latest Civil War. North vs. South. Firth vs. Aberdeen.
When all is said and done Saturday night at Holt Arena in Pocatello, one of those county teams will be playing for the 2A prep football state championship. Kickoff for their semifinal matchup is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
No matter who wins, it will mark the third consecutive year that a county team has played for a 2A football championship.
“Good on Bingham County to have a couple of teams in this position,” said Firth coach Rigo Vasquez, whose Cougars have played in the last two state title games and fallen short against West Side both times.
The winner between Firth and Aberdeen will face the winner out of the Bear Lake-West Side semifinal game for the 2A championship. West Side has presented a buzzsaw every year, and Bear Lake has had a very successful season in 2022, including handing Firth a 21-14 loss in the Cougars’ third game of the year and beating Aberdeen 16-8 as the regular season wound down.
Firth goes into the semifinals with a 7-2 record, while Aberdeen is 7-3.
Some thoughts from Vasquez as well as Tiger coach Braden Driscoll are as follows.
ABERDEEN
“We’ve obviously got great kids that are talented and committed and work hard,” Driscoll said. “Even though this is my first year coaching as the head coach, my staff’s very experienced. We kept most of the guys from the last few years — Derek Jolley, Jared Reed, Joe Ingersoll and we had a good addition of C.J. Harris who has helped significantly on the offensive and defensive lines. Those first three have been with the program 15 years or more, they don’t get enough recognition.”
Driscoll says his players have bought in to being physical, working hard and being a team. The Tigers’ running game can be overpowering which helps propel a solid offense, running a shotgun double wing system.
“We have a good backfield for sure. But as everyone knows in football the guys that get overlooked a lot are the guys up front,” Driscoll said. “Our offensive line and defensive line, they’ve played terrific all year. Firth’s terrific up front too, you’ve definitely got to give them credit and the respect they deserve. Their backfield is talented too. It’s a combination of having good kids all around. Our kids love to play with each other, they work hard together. It’s made a big difference.”
Aberdeen’s offense tries to establish the run and they try to be physical doing so. The anchor on the line is center Emmanuel Carrillo, surrounded by guards Micah Nelson and Rick Martinez, with Daniel Sandoval at right tackle and Christian Ortiz at left tackle. Driscoll is high on his two tight ends, Cale Adamson and Trace King.
Quarterback Brody Beck is a tough, hard runner who has to carry a lot of the load running the ball in this offense, and he can throw the ball well when he has to. Beck played quarterback last year, and the Tigers moved him to tailback this year. Gage Driscoll started the first four games at quarterback, but he tore his ACL in warmups before playing Malad, so Aberdeen moved Beck back to quarterback.
Juan Hernandez and Hiatt Beck are ready to step in at tailback, and wingback Marshall Elliott is a good runner and blocker.
Aberdeen’s base defense is a 3-4 alignment. Again, the line has done well and the Tigers’ linebackers have done a standout job.
Driscoll feels very good about the way the Tigers’ season has gone.
“We got off to a good start against American Falls, we had a perennial power in Declo, we had a lead in the fourth quarter against (3A standout) South Fremont but just couldn’t pull that one out,” he said. “We played pretty well the next few weeks. We were able to beat North Fremont when they were ranked No. 1, with West Side and Bear Lake we felt pretty good going into those games. We knew they’d be hard-fought games. We didn’t come out on top but we felt like if we could have fixed some things there we could’ve had a different outcome. St. Maries was quite a battle against a high-scoring team, we got some critical stops and were efficient on offense.”
One thing both Driscoll and Vasquez expressed for their opponents coming up is a lot of respect.
“We respect Firth a lot, they are well-coached, very talented,” Driscoll said. “We tell the boys we know we’re going to have to come and line up correctly and do your job on each play and do it well, do things right and hopefully come out with a win. We’ve got to approach it that way that if we do well we should be okay. We can’t make mistakes against Firth. They’re terrific. They’re good up front, they’re obviously talented in the backfield and their quarterback’s terrific, they have terrific receivers. On defense they’re pretty physical too.
“When you get to this point in the season, you’ve got to feel like you can come in and compete and do a good job. We need to also know we’ve got a very good team we’re going against, they’re two-time state runner-ups, they’re experienced and they know what to expect.”
Aberdeen isn’t new to the state football playoffs. The Tigers went to the championship game in 2014 and 2015, and they’ve made a number of trips to state since then.
“We’ve had a solid program for about 20 years,” Driscoll said. “The kids buy into our style of play in the program.
“I feel like our kids, if they continue to prepare and do things right and we as coaches help them along, we have a fairly good chance or we wouldn’t show up, but we know Firth’s terrific. In order to win the game we’re going to have to play a terrific football game.”
FIRTH
“As a coaching staff we’re always a little nervous on a good program as coach Driscoll has out there, he’s done a pretty good job,” Vasquez said. “We hope we can prepare the kids and get them lined up and get the game plan set and hope we can produce something and do well on Saturday night.”
The first-year head coach said his players have definitely worked hard throughout the season.
“We actually have some younger kids that have contributed to the defensive side of the ball,” Vasquez said. “Our leaders, the seniors, have done a great job all year long implementing the game plans. Right now, the kids are playing well, they’ve bought in to what we’re trying to do as far as a program. They’re hungry. It’s a good feeling for us to have as a coaching staff, it’s great to see the kids buy in. It’s great to see the kids want to do what they need to do in order for them to be successful not just as an individual but they want to be successful as a team, and that’s what the biggest part is. They’re a good, tight group, willing to do anything for each other.”
Firth’s passing game exploded in the Cougars’ big shutout win over a powerful North Fremont squad last weekend with quarterback Gage Vasquez throwing for well over 300 yards, but don’t let that fool you. Firth lives by the run with a tandem of talented players, including the signal-caller who can take off at any time, along with speedster Burton Park, a powerful runner in Kyle Jacobsen who possesses a good burst, and another home run threat in Alex Vasquez.
“We’re not leaning heavy toward a pass offense,” coach Vasquez said. “We saw something (against North Fremont) we could exploit. Gage has always been a good passer the last three years. We’re a well-balanced team, we’ve got really good running backs that can carry the ball, and when the time comes we want to throw the ball we’ve got some good athletes that can go get the ball for us. We’re still pretty balanced, nothing too crazy, it just seemed that last week against North Fremont we were able to exploit something and took advantage of that.
“Kyle’s kind of our nit-and-grit guy who tries to get 3-4 yards every play and he’s quick enough to open it up, and Burton with his speed we’ve utilized a little different with the spread. And then we have Alex as kind of the hybrid, when he wants to go inside we can put him inside and when he wants to go outside we can put him outside. That’s kind of our three-headed monster.”
On the offensive line, Firth has made some major adjustments geared toward team success.
“On the offensive line at the start of the year, we had to put kids in situations that weren’t normally there,” Vasquez said. “Wyatt Nelson the last three years was our tight end and slot receiver. We needed someone to go down the line. He was a senior and he saw that we needed some stability on the line and he told the coaching staff he was willing to go down on the line. Garrett Nelson is another one we had to do that with. Last year we had him as a running back, Bridger Jolley did the same thing for us. That’s three new linemen who started out where they’ve never been before, they were running backs or receivers. It took a little bit for them to kind of get used to the form of a lineman but they’ve really bought into it and they’ve developed into all-conference material. You can see what good athletes they are but they’re willing to do whatever it takes for the team to be successful.”
On defense, the Cougars have some very heady players with a lot of true leadership.
“We have some pretty good leaders on the defensive side,” Vasquez said. “Overall we’ve gotten stronger over the course of the year defensively. We have a pretty strong line, a good linebacker corps and we’ve got three solid DBs at corners and safety that are really good at their spots. They’re very smart, they see things and come over to the sideline and make adjustments. They make adjustments on the fly as well. That’s a good sign of a good student-athlete that knows what his assignment is and understands there is some adjustment that needs to be handled. They’re very good with adjustments. They’re very good to go on the fly. We might go in with a game plan and as always things change during the game, and we need to be able to adapt to it. I think our kids are very capable of doing that. The last four or five games our kids have been really good defensively.”
When asked if he had any specific concerns going into the Aberdeen game, Vasquez chuckled as though he knew there were plenty of concerns with the Tigers.
“They’re good,” he said. “Obviously if they weren’t good they probably wouldn’t be in this position. Coach Driscoll has them playing at a high caliber right now. Their run game is always difficult to stop. Our goal right now is to bend don’t break and we hope we can get a few more stops than they can on us to be successful on Saturday.
“They’ve always had a really good program but I think coach Driscoll has brought in a new feel to the program and that’s great to see. I can’t say enough good things about him and about that program. Come Saturday night it’s going to be a battle. I wish we could both be successful but at the end of the day whoever comes out with less mistakes will probably be the winner.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.