We are pleased to introduce Kelly Davis, PhD, as a licensed clinical psychologist. She has a broad array of experience working with diverse populations and individuals ranging from 5 years to 90-plus in outpatient clinics, nursing homes, and correctional/forensic settings.
She works with patients struggling with mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety, trauma, substance use disorders, personality disorders, end of life, and severe persistent mental illness. She provides psychological assessments/evaluations, capacity/competency assessments, psychotherapy, consultation, and training.
Dr. Davis holds a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, a Master of Science in Clinical Psychology, and a Doctor of Philosophy from Idaho State University in Pocatello.
Further, she completed her Clinical Psychology Doctoral Internship at the Wisconsin Department of Corrections in Madison, Wis., and a Post-doctoral Master of Science in Clinical Psychopharmacology at Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.
Originally from St. Anthony, Dr. Davis and her husband have three children, and she gained three bonus kids when she met her husband. Of the six kids, they have two sets of twins. Dr. Davis and her family enjoy living near family and going on all of the outdoor adventures our wonderful community offers.