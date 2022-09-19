Holly Davis

Holly Davis

 BINGHAM HEALTHCARE

BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is pleased to announce that they have appointed a new Chief Nursing Officer (CNO). Their two-months long search yielded an impressive field of candidates — some internally, several locally, and many nationally.

“During the interview process, it was great to see and hear the management perspectives of nurse leaders from all over the country,” said Jake Erickson, chief executive officer (CEO) at Bingham Healthcare. “I was especially impressed with the quality of the candidates that applied internally. We have incredible people in our organization with world-class depth of skills and experience.”

Recommended for you