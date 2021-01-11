BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare has announced that Jeremy Johnson, RN, has been named Employee of the Year for 2020, and Lorna Van Horn and Kay Stump received the prestigious 2020 Servant’s Heart of the Year award.
Jeremy has been a registered nurse and full-time employee at Bingham since 2016 and runs the hospital’s IV therapy program in Blackfoot. Both Lorna and Kay volunteer at the hospital throughout the week.
All Bingham Healthcare employees had the opportunity to nominate someone for Employee of the Year. This year, Jeremy’s peers chose him because they greatly respect him and wanted to recognize the extraordinary contributions he made throughout 2020. He truly embodies Bingham Healthcare’s mission and vision statements and exemplifies our core values.
Jeremy received a number of nominations from his peers, but this one stood out the most.
“First and foremost, Jeremy is a family man,” wrote Casey Corrington, histology supervisor at Bingham. “He loves his wife and kids fiercely. He has a great way with people both young and old alike. I saw him help people that were so scared become relaxed and thankful within a few short minutes. Everyone at Bingham can agree, he’s definitely the go-to guy when nurses on the floor can’t get an IV in, or if they have a particularly difficult patient. He pitches in to help everywhere and always has a great attitude. He constantly educates and looks for ways to improve processes.”
“Congratulations on being nominated by your peers for exemplifying the values and culture of Bingham Healthcare and for being such a positive influence within your department,” says Jake Erickson, CEO at BMH. “And, thank you for embodying our mission and vision statements and core values and for creating a lasting example for our employees. We are so proud to have you as part of Team Bingham.”
In addition, Bingham Healthcare honors three team members each quarter with the Servant’s Heart award. Every year, Bingham then recognizes one individual who consistently exemplifies what it means to have a Servant’s Heart. However, this year, two individuals — who are constantly praised by other employees and patients — stood out so Bingham wanted to recognize them both. They are delighted to announce that Lorna Van Horn and Kay Stump, volunteers at Bingham, are the recipients of the 2020 Servant’s Heart of the Year award. This is given to employees, physicians, and volunteers who are nominated by their peers for going above and beyond to deliver not only caring and compassionate care — but extraordinary care — that positively impacts our patients.
True volunteers epitomize true service — going above and beyond. During the COVID pandemic volunteers couldn’t be in the hospital. Lorna and Kay diligently checked back every couple weeks about coming back and helping during COVID. When they could come back safely, they got pushback from their older kids about going back. They told their families they love volunteering and wanted to come back. They want to be the two biggest smiles at the hospital — and they certainly are. They are positive, helpful, and quite frankly, indispensable. They are such a valued part of the care at Bingham, and what they do on a daily basis to help out is greatly appreciated.
“We are indebted to Lorna and Kay for the tremendous joy and inspiration they bring to our patients and employees on a daily basis,” said Erickson. “They are truly extraordinary and giving human beings whose work and countless acts of kindness are fundamental in shaping the culture of compassionate and loving care at Bingham. We are grateful they can now be volunteering again in the hospital and it’s a pleasure to see them on a daily basis.”