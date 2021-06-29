It’s that exciting time of the year again! Fireworks provide entertainment and an expression of our patriotism. However, thousands of people are injured each year by personal firework use. The most common injuries associated with fireworks are both serious and minor burns, loss of hearing or sight or both, and even death.
So everyone can have fun while injuries are reduced this summer, protect your kids, grandkids, and loved ones with some safety tips for using fireworks from the National Council on Fireworks.
Most importantly, young children should not to handle or use fireworks. Things like firecrackers, rockets, and sparklers are just too dangerous. However, many parents allow their children to use sparklers—a handheld, slow-burning firework. Sparklers can get extremely hot and account for many firework-related injuries. Make sure to watch children closely if they are using sparklers.
Here are some other general firework safety tips worth considering:
- A responsible adult should supervise all firework activities.
- Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks, and know your fireworks — read the labels and performance descriptions before igniting.
- Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks, and light one firework at a time and then quickly move away.
- Use fireworks outdoors in a clear area, away from buildings, vehicles, dried brush, grass, or anything that has the potential to catch on fire.
- Dispose of spent fireworks by wetting them down and place in a metal trash can away from any building or combustible materials until the next day.
In addition, always have a bucket of water and water hose nearby. Never relight a “dud” firework — wait 20 minutes and then soak it in a bucket of water. Never carry fireworks in your pocket or shoot them into metal or glass containers, and do not experiment with homemade fireworks or illegal explosives. Plus alcohol and fireworks do not mix. Save your alcohol for after the show.
