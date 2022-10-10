BLACKFOOT – Preparing for and participating in Brake for Breakfast is always met with enthusiasm at Bingham Healthcare. In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, they held their annual Brake for Breakfast event Oct. 5, from 6-9 a.m.

At 3:30 a.m., more than 100 Bingham employees and volunteers started preparing 5,500 bags filled with healthy breakfast items. Also included in the bags was chapstick, shower self-exam hanging cards and mammogram information.

