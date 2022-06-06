BLACKFOOT – Bingham Healthcare is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery.
The system can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive surgical procedures and has been optimized for multi-quadrant surgeries in the areas of gynecology, urology, thoracic, cardiac, and general surgery.
Bingham held a special event May 12 at their facilities in Blackfoot, giving the opportunity to learn about the latest da Vinci and actually try a model of the da Vinci to understand how it works.
By enabling efficient access throughout the abdomen or chest, the da Vinci Xi System expands upon core da Vinci System features, including wristed instruments, 3D-HD visualization, intuitive motion, and an ergonomic design. As with all da Vinci Surgical Systems, the surgeon is 100% in control of the robotic-assisted da Vinci System, which translates his/her hand movements into smaller, more precise movements of tiny instruments inside the patient’s body. The Xi System’s immersive 3D-HD vision system provides surgeons a highly magnified view, virtually extending their eyes and hands into the patient.
“Our surgeons have been using the da Vinci Surgical System at Bingham Healthcare since 2016,” said Dave Lowry, chief operating officer at Bingham Healthcare. “Now we’re pleased that they’ll be able to perform surgeries using the most upgraded da Vinci in the region, with so many new upgrades and benefits.”
By using the da Vinci Surgical System, it allows for even greater precision, smaller incisions, shorter hospital stays, better clinical outcomes, and faster return to everyday activities.
Key features include:
- A new overhead instrument arm architecture designed to facilitate anatomical access from virtually any position.
- A new endoscope digital architecture that creates a simpler, more compact design with improved vision definition and clarity.
- An ability to attach the endoscope to any arm, providing flexibility for visualizing the surgical site.
- Smaller, thinner arms with newly designed joints that offer a greater range of motion than ever before.
- Longer instrument shafts designed to give surgeons greater operative reach.
The da Vinci Xi System is an expandable technology platform that is designed to accommodate and seamlessly integrate a range of current technologies, as well as future innovations, in areas such as imaging, advanced instruments and anatomical access.
“We are truly thrilled to be a leader in this field and look forward to continue bringing East Idaho minimally invasive surgical options,” said Lowry. “We are committed to excellence and progress, and investing in such a dynamic piece of technology is just one example of how we strive to provide the highest quality of healthcare to our patients, helping to improve lives.”