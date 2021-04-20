BLACKFOOT -- Bingham Healthcare has announce that they are launching an artwork contest, sponsored by the Pocatello Women’s Health Clinic (PWHC). All Idahoans are asked to submit a unique piece of artwork or photography that focuses on anything in or around Pocatello (submitted only on canvas or paper so the winning pieces of artwork can be framed).
These are the two categories artists or photographers can enter to win: Pocatello and surrounding area images/artwork; Mom and/or baby (precious moments) in artwork or photography
“Currently, the exam rooms do not have any artwork on the walls,” says Valerie Jewett, director of marketing and public relations at Bingham Healthcare. “From all of the entries, we are going to select a total of six pieces of artwork and photography, which will then be hung in the exam rooms, along with the artists’ names. I thought this would be an exciting opportunity to engage with the community and invoke a spirit of creativity surrounding the beauty and people of Pocatello.”
Bingham is hoping all artists throughout Idaho will participate for a chance to win. There are six prize categories: 1st prize for artwork with artistic materials: $500; 1st prize for photography: $500; 2nd prize for artwork with artistic materials: $250; 2nd prize for photography: $250; 3rd prize for artwork with artistic materials: $100; 3rd prize for photography: $100.
To participate, and, for additional information, please visit: www.binghamhealthcare.org/pocatello-art
Contest Guidelines
Each artist may submit a piece of artwork related to the beauty and the community’s love for Pocatello no later than Friday, June 4, 2021.
Participants can design or create a piece of artwork any way they like, keeping in mind that it will have to be hung on a wall.
All winning artwork and photography must be submitted on canvas or paper so the winning pieces can be framed.
The artwork can be creative, abstract, or whatever the artist desires, so long as it represents some aspect of Pocatello.
On the submission website, there are size specifications that need to be adhered to for a piece of artwork.
Please be sure to fill out the form on the landing page completely so Bingham knows how to contact the winners. www.binghamhealthcare.org/pocatello-art
Please note that Bingham will not be accepting physical entries at this time. The first step is to create a piece of artwork and submit a digital photo of the artwork, which should be uploaded to the aforementioned landing page.
All artwork will be judged by an internal panel and the six winners will be chosen by June 11. An “Art in the Park” event will be held around June 25. (Artwork must be turned in to Bingham by June 18 to be displayed for the awards ceremony at the “Art in the Park” event.)
“I greatly appreciate the communities' support in this contest and we look forward to seeing all of the creative Pocatello-related entries,” said Jewett. “I hope everyone will be as excited about this as the team at Pocatello Women’s Health Clinic is.”