SHELLEY – Bingham Healthcare is has opened a much-needed urgent care in Shelley. Located just off of Yellowstone Highway at 275 W. Locust, 1st Choice Urgent Care is a walk-in clinic — the place to go for immediate care that does not require a trip to the emergency department.
They will be holding a ribbon cutting with an open house Thursday from noon to 1 p.m. and anyone from the public is welcome to attend. Light refreshments will be served, and there will be a chance to win prizes such as first-aid kits.
- Please note that an emergency condition—one that can permanently impair or endanger the life of an individual—requires a visit to the nearest local emergency room. Dial 9-1-1 immediately for any medical problem that appears to be life threatening.
The urgent care hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. No appointments are necessary. Walk-ins are always welcome.
The medical providers at 1st Choice Urgent Care in Shelley treat minor emergency and illness needs (when a condition is urgent or serious, but not life threatening), including accidents, acute back problems, allergic reactions, breaks and minor broken bones and fractures, eye irritation and redness, fever or flu symptoms, lacerations, injuries from accidents and falls, respiratory illnesses, sore throat or cough, sinus infections, skin rashes and infections, sprains and strains, sports physicals, stitches, urinary tract infections, and vomiting or diarrhea.
Dr. Todd Blackner, family medicine specialist; Dr. David Schrader, pulmonologist (respiratory specialist); and, Shandra Averett, FNP-C, MSN, women’s health specialist, will continue to see patients at this location. They can be reached at (208) 357-3960.
This is now the fourth urgent care Bingham Healthcare has in East Idaho. For a list of all of Bingham’s offices and urgent cares, visit https://www.binghammemorial.org/find-an-office.