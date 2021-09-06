Covid vaccine
BINGHAM HEALTHCARE

Due to the increasing number of Idahoans expressing interest in getting a COVID-19 vaccine, Bingham Healthcare will be holding another free vaccine clinic.

When: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 3 until 5 p.m.

What: First dose/shot of the FDA-approved Pfizer vaccine

Where: MOB building in the Harrington Classroom in the basement at 98 Poplar Street in Blackfoot

There will be 150 spots. For more information or to register to attend this clinic, please visit: https://www.binghamhealthcare.org/covid

Please be sure to tell your family and friends this is an alternative way to sign up for a vaccine if they’re interested and give them the registration link.

Bingham Healthcare continues to advocate for personal choice in regards to whether or not to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 viruses. There are many, however, who stated early on that they would wait to see how the data played out. While there are many ways to view the data, one thing has become glaringly clear: vaccination protects against serious infection and serious re-infection. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports that the rate of hospitalizations among vaccinated verses unvaccinated adults is significantly lower.

This resource is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) as part of an award totaling $148,587.00 with 0% financed with non-governmental sources. The contents are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily represent the official views of, nor an endorsement, by HRSA, HHS, or the U.S. Government. For more information, please visit HRSA.gov.

