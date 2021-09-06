Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Please be sure to tell your family and friends this is an alternative way to sign up for a vaccine if they’re interested and give them the registration link.
Bingham Healthcare continues to advocate for personal choice in regards to whether or not to get vaccinated against the COVID-19 viruses. There are many, however, who stated early on that they would wait to see how the data played out. While there are many ways to view the data, one thing has become glaringly clear: vaccination protects against serious infection and serious re-infection. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports that the rate of hospitalizations among vaccinated verses unvaccinated adults is significantly lower.
