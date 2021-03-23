Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Alyssa Jack, PA-C, to their medical team. She is a physician assistant-certified who works at all of Bingham’s urgent cares located throughout Eastern Idaho.
Alyssa assesses patients of all ages by performing a comprehensive history, physical examination, and appropriate diagnostic testing. She formulates plans to manage a patient’s condition medically and serves as a health information resource through interactions with patients and their families.
Specifically, she treats patients with acute illnesses including fever, dehydration, influenza, asthma exacerbation, pneumonia, accidental ingestion, appendicitis, bowel obstructions, gastroenteritis, serious bug bites, burns, abscesses, and other viral illnesses. She also treats patients with head injuries, lacerations, sprains, fractures, and dislocations.
She is extremely skilled at listening to the needs of her patients to determine how to best meet their needs and treat their unique situation. She is experienced at performing various procedures, assisting with surgeries, interpreting lab images, and documenting information into patient charts. And, she is ultimately dedicated to providing quality care in a time-sensitive environment.
She earned her Bachelor of Science in Zoology from Weber State University in Ogden, Utah, and her Master of Physician Assistant Studies from Idaho State University in Pocatello.
Alyssa was raised in Rigby. When she is not practicing medicine, she enjoys spending time with friends and family outdoors. Her husband and Alyssa enjoy hiking, fishing, and jeeping. She has also been into baking lately as well.
Bingham’s FOUR Urgent Cares
For non-emergent situations, Bingham Healthcare has an urgent care at the following locations:
1st Choice Urgent Care & Family Medicine
Riverside Plaza (across the street from McDonald’s)
1350 Parkway Dr.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
P: (208) 782-2410
Ammon Medical & Urgent Care
(just before Ammon Rd.)
3456 E. 17th St., Suite 125
Ammon, ID 83406
P: (208) 529-2828
1st Choice Urgent Care – Bannock Highway
1595 Bannock Highway
Pocatello, ID 83204
P: (208) 239-6511
COMING in APRIL
1st Choice Urgent Care
275 West Locust
Shelley, ID 83274
P: (208) 357-3960
The hours of operation for all of Bingham’s urgent cares are:
Mon. to Fri.: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sat. & Sun.: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
And, no appointments are necessary.