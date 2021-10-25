Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Elizabeth (Liz) R. Harding, LCSW, licensed clinical social worker.
She works with children and families using multiple modalities including expressive arts therapy, play therapy, cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT), dialectical behavioral therapy (DBT), and family therapy. Her specialties include clients who present with difficulties related to ADHD, trauma-related behaviors (such as as PTSD), adjustment disorders, anxiety, depression, grief, anger, and behavioral disorders. She is a certified pet therapy handler and may include animal-assisted therapy in sessions. Liz believes in the goodness and strengths of others and seeks to empower clients as they work towards treatment plan objectives. She views the healing process as a collaborative endeavor with clients, whom she regards as the experts in their lives.
Liz holds a Bachelor of Arts in communications with an emphasis in conflict management, and a Master of Social Work from Boise State University.
Liz loves summertime and sunshine. She spends most of her time outside whenever possible during short Idaho summers. One of her favorite places is her little hobby farm which she shares with an eclectic assembly of animals including llama, alpaca, miniature horses, Gypsy Vanner horse, kune kune pigs, dwarf/pygmy goats, a couple of sheep for fiber, dogs, cats, chickens, and one little fluffy house rabbit. She grew up in Eastern Idaho and loves the country life. She returned here six years ago after living in Florida, Washington, Oregon, and western Idaho. It’s easy to strike up a conversation with her: just talk about kids or animals!
If you or a loved one are struggling with your mental health, and would like someone to talk to, she is now seeing patients at the following locations:
Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic — Martha — Mental Health