BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Matthew J. Parry, DO, a board-certified neurologist, to their medical team. He is now welcoming patients at the following locations:
Idaho Physicians Clinic
98 Poplar St.
Medical Office Plaza, 3rd Floor
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 785-3800
Bingham Healthcare Specialty Clinic — Valencia
3302 Valencia Dr., Suite 201
Idaho Falls, ID 83404
(208) 524-9400
Appointments can be scheduled by calling one of the above phone numbers depending on your preferred locations.
As a general adult neurologist, he specializes in disorders that affect the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and muscles. He has experience managing headaches, neuroimmune diseases like multiple sclerosis, stroke management and prevention, movement disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, seizures including various forms of epilepsy, degenerative conditions such as dementia, and other neurologic conditions. Dr. Parry empowers patients with the latest medical knowledge and options with an emphasis on listening, individually tailored medical plans, preventative measures, and patient autonomy.
Dr. Parry earned his Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry from Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah. He completed his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in Erie, Pennsylvania, and his residency at Madigan Army Medical Center in Tacoma, Wash.
He was raised in Idaho Falls. When he is not practicing medicine, he enjoys spending time with his family, custom crafting fun projects, and writing stories, computer code, or music.