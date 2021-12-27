Bingham is excited to announce that their women’s health team is continuing to grow throughout the region.
They are pleased to introduce Christine E. Black, MD, FACOG, a board-certified obstetrician and gynecologist (Ob-Gyn), to their medical team.
In addition to helping women through pregnancy, labor and delivery, Dr. Black enjoys educating women about the intricacies of their bodies and providing preventative health measures. She likes solving unique problems and connecting with other women. Her patients describe her as being down-to-earth, approachable, and someone who has a delightful sense of humor.
In particular, Dr. Black’s area of expertise and her passion is high-risk pregnancy care. For gynecological surgeries, she offers a wide range that include hysteroscopy, endometrial ablation, laparoscopy, including sterilization surgery, and hysterectomies.
“I’ll always love the joy of bringing a new life into the world and sharing in that experience with families,” says Dr. Black. “However, I also receive a tremendous sense of satisfaction when I’ve helped a woman with a gynecological problem and she returns to my office feeling as though the quality of her life has been greatly improved.”
Dr. Black received her Bachelor of Arts in Women’s and Gender Studies from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Nebraska. She completed her Doctor of Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine in Aurora, Colorado, and completed her residency at the University of New Mexico School of Medicine, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
In her spare time, she enjoys cooking and baking as well as outdoor adventures with her husband and two children. They like to travel and enjoy new experiences.