Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Jean G. Ford, MD — board certified in internal medicine and board eligible in pulmonology — to their medical team.
As a pulmonologist, Dr. Ford sees patients with respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD), chronic bronchitis, asthma, emphysema, occupationally related breathing disorders, and inflammatory lung disease and pulmonary fibrosis. He also offers evaluations for unexplained shortness of breath and lung cancer.
A former member of the faculty in the Departments of Medicine and Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, he brings extensive experience in the design and implementation of models of cost-effective care to improve quality, safety, and population health. He has published extensively and led nationally-recognized programs on strategies to eliminate disparities in respiratory health outcomes.
Dr. Ford earned a Doctor of Medicine at Columbia College in New York, New York. He completed his residency at Harlem Hospital Center and his fellowship in pulmonology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.
When he is not practicing medicine, he enjoys walks with his wife Amy, cooking, music, especially jazz, and playing chess. He is fluent in Haitian Creole, English, French, and Spanish, and speaks Portuguese conversationally.
He is welcoming new patients at the following locations:
Blackfoot
Idaho Physicians Clinic
Bingham Memorial Medical Plaza
98 Poplar Str., 3rd Floor
P: (208) 785-4100
Pocatello
Physicians & Surgeons Clinic of Pocatello
1151 Hospital Way
P: (208) 239-8000
Starting in August, he will start see patients in Idaho Falls, too, at the following location: