Sergio Hickey

Sergio Hickey

BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Dr. Sergio Hickey, MD — who is double board certified in interventional pain medicine and anesthesiology — to their medical team. He places an emphasis on advanced precision diagnostics, and a comprehensive approach to treating the root cause of pain and maximizing quality of life.

Dr. Hickey practices cutting edge minimally invasive techniques that provide long lasting relief for a broad scope of conditions. He offers a number of therapies covering every major region of the body, including but not limited to spinal epidurals, spinal cord stimulation, dorsal root ganglion stimulation, peripheral nerve stimulation, spinal and peripheral nerve ablation and neurotomy, minimally invasive lumbar decompression, craniofacial nerve blocks, and Botox for migraines. He treats a broad set of conditions such as back and neck pain, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, nerve compression, neuropathic pain, craniofacial and headache pain, abdominal and pelvic pain, arthritis, pain arising from traumatic or chronic injury, and pain caused by cancer.

Tags

Recommended for you