BLACKFOOT — Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Dr. Sergio Hickey, MD — who is double board certified in interventional pain medicine and anesthesiology — to their medical team. He places an emphasis on advanced precision diagnostics, and a comprehensive approach to treating the root cause of pain and maximizing quality of life.
Dr. Hickey practices cutting edge minimally invasive techniques that provide long lasting relief for a broad scope of conditions. He offers a number of therapies covering every major region of the body, including but not limited to spinal epidurals, spinal cord stimulation, dorsal root ganglion stimulation, peripheral nerve stimulation, spinal and peripheral nerve ablation and neurotomy, minimally invasive lumbar decompression, craniofacial nerve blocks, and Botox for migraines. He treats a broad set of conditions such as back and neck pain, spinal stenosis, degenerative disc disease, nerve compression, neuropathic pain, craniofacial and headache pain, abdominal and pelvic pain, arthritis, pain arising from traumatic or chronic injury, and pain caused by cancer.
Dr. Hickey earned his Bachelor of Science in Biology from Pacific University in Forest Grove, Ore. He received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine in Pittsburgh. He subsequently enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and completed his Internship at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Va., after which he deployed to an operational duty station in Sasebo, Japan.
During his time abroad as a Naval officer, he enjoyed a fruitful tour practicing general and emergency medicine, and he was honored with being selected as his command’s Chief Medical Officer. After completing his tour of duty, he was awarded the Navy & Marine Corps Commendation Medal and honorably discharged as a Lieutenant Commander. He then finally went on to complete a residency in anesthesiology and a sub-specialization fellowship in interventional pain medicine at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC).
Dr. Hickey has extensively engaged in research, innovation, and education. He was the UPMC anesthesiology residency medical innovation course director, he actively designs and 3-D prints innovative medical devices, and he holds multiple device patents. When he is not practicing medicine, he enjoys orienteering, skiing, mountain and dirt biking, and is an automotive enthusiast.
