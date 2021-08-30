Bingham Healthcare is pleased to welcome Matthew Hagan, MD, to their medical team. He specializes in plastic/reconstructive and cosmetic surgery and is board certified by the American Board of Surgery.
As a physician, he enjoys all aspects of medicine; however, he is passionate about plastic surgery because it allows him to work on so many areas of the body as a specialist. While he practices the full spectrum of plastic surgery, he was trained under leading experts in craniofacial surgery, aesthetic surgery, and reconstructive surgery. Working as a plastic surgeon, he deals with the repair, reconstruction, and replacement of physical defects. Additionally, he uses surgical procedures to address undesirable qualities patients wish to change.
Dr. Hagan’s patients describe him as caring, personable, and a great listener. He is devoted to his patients and places them first. He does this by helping them get whatever they need, spending extra time in appointments, and always doing what he can to exceed their expectations. This helps him develop lasting and strong relationships with his patients.
He earned his BSc in athletic training from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Fla., and his MD from Temple University School of Medicine in Philadelphia, Pa. He completed his residency in general surgery at Temple University in Philadelphia and a fellowship in plastic surgery at the University of Illinois at Chicago Hospital in Chicago.
Dr. Hagan is originally from Tampa, Fla., and is married to his wife, Erica, and they have two wonderful daughters. He enjoys spending time with his family and their English bulldog. His hobbies include traveling, snowboarding, and cheering on his favorite sports teams.
He sees patients at the following location:
Medical Office Plaza
98 Poplar Str., 1st Floor
Blackfoot, ID 83221
Appointments and consultations can be scheduled by calling: (208) 782-2993.
El habla Español