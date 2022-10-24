BLACKFOOT — The residents of rural eastern Idaho depend on Bingham Healthcare for their healthcare needs. Medical staff at Bingham will soon benefit from access to an updated education space and life-like simulation manikins made possible through a grant from MJ Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Wash., and a generous contribution by the Bingham Health Care Foundation.
The simulation lab will allow doctors, nurses, advanced practitioners, and other clinical staff to enhance their already substantial abilities to treat patients.
“Bingham Healthcare is truly grateful to have received support from the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust and the Bingham Health Care Foundation for the purchase of the new manikins,” says Tara Haight, director of education at Bingham Healthcare. “Grants make meaningful impacts to nonprofit organizations and the communities that they serve. The real point of these awards is to rally the necessary resources to help communities thrive. The support from the MJ Murdock Charitable Trust and the Bingham Health Care Foundation has allowed us to do just that.”
The MJ Murdock Charitable Trust recently awarded Bingham Healthcare $150,500 towards the updated education area and the new simulation manikins. The Gaumard Hall, Noelle, and Baby Tory are some of the most advanced, life-like simulation manikins available. They can replicate a heartbeat, breathing patterns, and even react to medications. Medical staff can practice for routine care and medical emergencies in a newly updated and furnished education area. This technology enables physicians, nurses, and advanced practitioners to be prepared for various medical situations.
“We are always looking for ways to be the region’s most trusted resource for improving quality of life” says Taylor Becerra, simulation lab coordinator at Bingham Healthcare. “And the simulation lab will assist our medical staff to provide the highest quality of care available.”
“This new simulation lab will assist medical personnel and raise the standard of care in East Idaho,” says the executive director of the Bingham Health Care Foundation, Candace Raschke. “The Foundation is pleased to donate to the purchase of the manikins.”
Currently, the education area is under construction and the manikins have been ordered. The simulation lab will be fully functional in 2023.
The Guamard Hall, Noelle, and Baby Tory simulation manikins mimic healthcare scenarios in the most realistic way possible with life-like skin, eyes, organs, and veins. They can also simulate numerous diseases and conditions and respond to treatments. Such functions allow medical staff to rehearse common tasks such as monitoring blood pressure or responding to complications like cardiac arrest. They may practice other essential activities including needle sticks, chest compressions, inserting breathing tubes, delivering babies, examining lung functions, and even performing tracheotomies.
About M.J. Murdock Trust
M.J. Murdock Charitable Trust, created by the will of the late Melvin J. (Jack) Murdock, provides grants to organizations in five states of the Pacific Northwest — Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington — that seek to strengthen the region’s educational and cultural base in creative and sustainable ways. www.murdocktrust.org
About the Bingham Health Care
Foundation
The mission of the Bingham Health Care Foundation is to develop relationships within the communities it serves, to highlight awareness and access of care, increase the knowledge of healthy lifestyles, and encourage funding sources to enhance health care services to community residents. The Bingham Health Care Foundation provides funds to improve the health of patients in Eastern Idaho. The foundation enjoys the support of generous donations from hospital physicians, BMH employees, and from the local community.
