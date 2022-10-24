BLACKFOOT — The residents of rural eastern Idaho depend on Bingham Healthcare for their healthcare needs. Medical staff at Bingham will soon benefit from access to an updated education space and life-like simulation manikins made possible through a grant from MJ Murdock Charitable Trust of Vancouver, Wash., and a generous contribution by the Bingham Health Care Foundation.

The simulation lab will allow doctors, nurses, advanced practitioners, and other clinical staff to enhance their already substantial abilities to treat patients.

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.