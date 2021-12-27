Bingham Healthcare is pleased to introduce Brian Hopkins, DO, Addiction and Family Medicine Physician, to their medical team.
Dr. Hopkins chose to specialize in Family Medicine because he loves to manage and provide services for people of all ages. He provides annual wellness exams, physicals, preventative, and therapeutic care services, and the management of diabetes, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, and weight loss. He is a self-proclaimed medical nerd and loves to learn continuously!
In addition, Dr. Hopkins is devoted to a career for the underdog as an addiction medicine physician. His approach and goals are to remove shame and stigma, empower the patient, build coping skills, and help patients anticipate triggers and obstacles to recovery. Dr. Hopkins provides services that address unhealthy substance use, including alcohol abuse, nicotine, opioids, sedatives, stimulants, and others.
Dr. Hopkins was raised and graduated from Firth, ID. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences from Idaho State University in Pocatello, ID, and his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine in Dothan, AL. He completed his Family Medicine Residency at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center in Foley, AL. In addition, Dr. Hopkins served the rank of Captain as a Medical Corps Officer and Field Surgeon in the United States Army National Guard.
Dr. Hopkins is a very lucky husband and proud father to two amazing kids. When not practicing medicine, he enjoys the family time, gym, sports of all kinds, interest in the learning of other cultures and people, and traveling.
He sees patients primarily as a family medicine and addiction specialist in Idaho Falls, however, he only sees patients for addiction in Blackfoot. If you or a loved one are struggling with addition or you need a family medicine doctor, please reach out to Dr. Hopkins to schedule a consultation. There is hope.
Idaho Physicians Clinic — Addiction
98 Poplar St.
Medical Office Plaza, 3rd Floor.
Blackfoot, ID 83221
(208) 535-3615
Bingham Healthcare Family Medicine (and Addiction)