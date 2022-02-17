BOISE -- Blackfoot and Aberdeen both moved into the semifinal round of their respective tournaments as girls' state basketball action commenced on Thursday afternoon.
The Lady Broncos needed a fourth quarter surge to put away a pesky Bishop Kelly squad 53-35 in the opening game of the 4A tournament, while the Lady Tigers downed Ririe 56-45 in 2A action. Snake River faced Kellogg Thursday night in a 3A game, but results were unavailable at press time.
Blackfoot will face the winner of the Skyline-Mountain Home game in the 4A semifinals Friday at 12 noon. Aberdeen will play the winner between top-seeded Grangeville and Declo Friday at 5 p.m. in the 2A semis.
Esperanza Vergara led Blackfoot with 19 points, including hitting 5 of 6 three-point attempts. Kianna Wright added 17 points and nine rebounds, and Prairie Caldwell helped seal the win from the free throw line in the fourth quarter. The Lady Knights made it a close game for a stretch before Blackfoot turned up the heat in the fourth quarter with a strong defensive effort. Bishop Kelly also got help with Blackfoot's Hadley Humpherys having to sit out in foul trouble.
Riley Walker led Bishop Kelly with 10 points.
In Aberdeen's game, Hope Driscoll led the Lady Tigers with 15 points and Ellie Watson had 10 points and nine rebounds. For Ririe, Breuer Newman had 11 points and five rebounds and Brianna Scott had 15 points and nine rebounds.
The Tigers pulled away late for the win when Ririe got in foul trouble. It was a balanced effort for Aberdeen as all five starters scored seven or more points. Aberdeen's speed was a big factor on both offense and defense.
Blackfoot 53. Bishop Kelly 35.
BLACKFOOT 21 6 7 19 -- 53
BISHOP KELLY 8 10 13 4 -- 35
***
ABERDEEN 14 13 13 16 -- 56
RIRIE 16 8 10 11 -- 45
Fred Davis is in the Treasure Valley covering Bingham County teams during the state tournament.