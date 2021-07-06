Winston is a 3-year-old male Domestic Long Hair cat who came to the Blackfoot Animal Shelter & Rescue as a stray. When he came in, he was very matted, dirty, and timid. Quickly, he learned he could trust kennel staff and has since become one of the most outgoing cats to everyone he meets. He overcame the odds, when a few weeks into his stay he fell very ill from upper respiratory, but he fought hard, and with the help of his caregivers was able to make a full recovery and return to his temporary home in the BASR Cat Town. Now, Winston spends his days associating with the other cats in the town as he waits for someone to give him a forever home. Adoption Fee: $80.