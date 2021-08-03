Momma is a 1 1/2-year-old female tabby cat. She arrived at Blackfoot Animal Shelter in March very scared and soon expecting kittens. Kennel staff took a lot of time and patience working to earn her trust before kittens arrived. She successfully had five kittens (now adopted) and as she raised them she grew friendlier and became quite a lover. Just as her last kitten was adopted out, a group of small kittens that had lost their mother was brought to the shelter. Momma didn’t hesitate to accept them and begin nursing them and caring for them immediately. Without Momma those kittens wouldn’t have survived, but in her care they thrived and they too grew to be adopted. Again as those last kittens were homed a small group came in that were scared and alone and Momma took them under her wing. Now it’s Momma’s turn to find a home where she can be cared for and nurtured as well as she cared for all the kittens placed with her. Though she can still be a little shy of new people, she is a wonderful cat with an amazing personality. If given a chance, Momma will show her colors through loyalty, compassion, and adoration. Adoption fee $80.