BLACKFOOT — After nearly two years of hard work, Blackfoot School District 55 officially announced a grant for $3,326,440 that will help them establish a career and technical education center.
“Almost two years ago we started planning for an amazing event, an amazing outcome, an amazing plan for the Blackfoot School District and the community of Blackfoot. We would not be here tonight without that effort,” said district Superintendent Brian Kress.
Kress addressed interested citizens on May 31 to announce that the grant had been officially awarded and will go toward the establishment of the Blackfoot Technical Education Center (BTEC).
“A lot of you have maybe been concerned lately because we’ve gone radio silent,” Kress said. “We couldn’t get too excited until we knew whether that unknown would happen.”
At the beginning of the process, the school board realized that a bond would be necessary if they wanted to continue growing the school district.
“Little did they know what would come to pass,” Kress said.
A cross section of the community began to meet and talk about what the students of the district needed and, “Quickly, the idea of a career technical center gained traction.”
Blackfoot High School Principal Roger Thomas pointed out in his speech that about 40% of their students go on to college. “We have a moral obligation to help the rest of our students be career ready and if they choose to go to college they have the skills to do that as well,” Thomas said.
While there were some naysayers in the group, Kress said, “Something hit me. Something sunk in. Our community is unique. Our community is great. Our kids deserve any and every opportunity we can leverage on their behalf.”
So they got busy campaigning to pass the bond and assembled “the best team imaginable,” he added.
“We hit the road. Campaigning, talking, advertising and what I witnessed was nothing short of a miracle,” Kress said.
On March 9, 2021, the district received 82% voter approval on the BTEC bond projects, which Kress called a “mandate.”
This is when they started working with the Southeast Idaho Council of Governments to put together an application package for the grant, and had it submitted by July 2021.
“Little did I know the curveballs, hoops, federal mandates, chemical testing, state historical society, budget corrections and procurement questions that would come to pass in these past 10 months,” Kress said. “There were times where I wanted to throw in the towel.”
In one particular meeting, he said to BTEC leadership, “You guys, I don’t know if we can do this. They’re asking for a whole lot.”
Kress said that they responded, “Brian, whatever you do, don’t stop trying. Don’t stop trying, because what’s the worst thing that can happen?”
For a while, it seemed like they got the grant but couldn’t be sure.
“We were told yes in more ways without being told yes then I’ve ever been around,” Thomas said.
Finally, Kress received a message that started with, “Dear Mr. Kress, I am pleased to inform you that the department of commerce’s economic development administration has approved your application.”
“Ladies and gentlemen, we have been blessed. I can not express to you the amount of gratitude I have for the ability to apply for and gain this grant for our students, for our community,” Kress said.
The BTEC will not only offer classes for high school students but for adults who want to take evening and weekend classes to make themselves more marketable in the job market.
“These programs, some of them are new, but some of them have been built on decades of hard work from our predecessors and for that we’re very grateful,” said Kelsey Bender, a CTE teacher at BHS.
Michael Johnson, co-owner of Get Found First, a digital marketing agency in Blackfoot and a BHS alumni from the class of 2008, said, “As a business owner I saw the opportunity that would come with a technical education center.
“I’m grateful for the skills I learned through hands-on learning much like our students are going to through the process of a CTE program. I wish so bad that I had this opportunity as a Blackfoot High School student and I’m so thankful my children will have that opportunity,” Johnson said.
Thomas said that while the trend statewide has been to cut CTE programs, he’s proud to say that isn’t the case for their school district.
“I’m proud to say in the Blackfoot School District our trend has been to elevate, enhance and expand the CTE programs in the Blackfoot School District,” Thomas said.