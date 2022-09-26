Division of Building Safety

The Division of Building Safety, which is in front of the sewer line that will be updated.

 Photo by Jeff Geisler

The Blackfoot City Council awarded a downtown sewer construction bid at their Sept. 6 meeting which aims to make needed improvements to the sewer system.

The sewer construction bid was between two companies, and the city awarded it to the lowest bidder, which was Knife River, a construction company out of Idaho Falls.

