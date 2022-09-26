The Blackfoot City Council awarded a downtown sewer construction bid at their Sept. 6 meeting which aims to make needed improvements to the sewer system.
The sewer construction bid was between two companies, and the city awarded it to the lowest bidder, which was Knife River, a construction company out of Idaho Falls.
The city sees it as necessary to bring the downtown sewer system up to current standard as the current system was installed all in the 1920s and 1930s, making it nearly a century old and at the end of its service life. While they’re not yet in danger of collapsing, they could reach that point if they’re not updated, according to city sewer Superintendent Rex Moffat.
They also aim to do pothole patching “for some parts of the sewer system in the downtown area that we can’t get our camera through so we can’t do a complete CCTV inspection,” Moffat said.
The sewer improvement bid that was passed at the beginning of September will have Knife River do 29 spot repairs as well as replace approximately 302 feet of 8-inch sewer line. Knife River has been given the notice to proceed but they don’t yet have a scheduled start date for when the project will begin. The company may begin before 2022 is over or it could start it going into the year 2023.
The current pipe they’re working to update is located in the{span} alley west of the 100 block of N. Maple{/span} behind the Division of Building Safety, as the whole section of pipe is in poor condition.
“We could determine the best method of repair for that pipe, but to do it, we’ve got portions of pipe that the camera won’t fit through,” Moffat said. “Debris in the pipe that we can’t move. So on this portion of the project, they’re gonna dig a hole straight down, patch that section of pipe and then when they get done, we will come back through and try and get the camera through and get a complete camera record. Then we’ll proceed on determining the best course of action to repair the pipe. Whether it be a current pipe repair, slip line, or pipe burst.
“There’s a whole lot to look at in determining and it may not be one choice. We may slip line this pipe, we may pipe burst. This one,” Moffat said
While pipe bursting may sound destructive, it’s just a method of replacing old pipes. The first step is to dig a deep hole at the end of the pipe. A bursting head will be attached to a cable going through the old pipe as well as a new pipe at the back of it. Then the bursting head will be pulled through the old pipe, breaking it apart and making room for the new pipe.
Moffat pointed out that if the current pipe is not laid straight, then they won’t be able to pipe burst because it has to follow a good line.
Slip lining a pipe is essentially just pulling a new pipe into the old pipe, leaving the old pipe intact. This would reduce the diameter of the pipe and mean that connections to the pipe would have to be cut open.
Slip lining would also have to follow a straight line because a deflection in the pipe could cause problems.
“Once we determine the best method for repairing the pipe itself, the pipe is anywhere from 8.5 to 11 feetdeep. The alleys are tight. They’re congested with other utilities. Open trench dig in the downtown area is near impossible. Not impossible. Near impossible,” Moffat said.
