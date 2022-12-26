The city of Blackfoot has begun treating its water through injecting chlorination into the culinary, or potable water system. City officials say the chlorine injections have been kept well at a safe level, and the goal is to prevent E. Coli from infecting the water system.
The city had the injectors for the chlorination up and running on Dec. 15, and they began receiving chlorine residuals by the next day. The chlorination injectors they installed are just a temporary system that will operate until the city finishes building its permanent system. Construction is slated to begin in early spring.
The federal regulation for the amount of chlorine that can be safely injected into a water system is 4 parts per million (PPM) and the city has only injected .5 PPM. Despite this, some citizens reached out to the city to complain about a chlorine smell coming from the city tap water.
“We’re trying to find a good dosage, basically, to keep it at. We want to keep it under one,” said Greg Onishi, city water supervisor. “So we’re keeping it a .5 and it seems to be doing really good. At the other sites on the east side of town, it’s coming in at on average of about .2. I would say it’s almost a trace amount.”
As of Dec. 22, Onishi said the water department has received about four calls total. Mayor Marc Carroll said City Hall has received about that same number of calls as well.
The Chronicle put out a post on the Life in Blackfoot Facebook page on Dec. 22 to see if any citizens of Blackfoot wanted to talk about chlorinating the water system, but received no responses.
Carroll said one person who called said, “It is almost like getting out of a pool when we shower.”
Another response they received was someone saying they lived in another state that had treated well water and “you could smell it for a day or two after it was treated. Just set water on the counter overnight, up to 24 hours and it will evaporate off.”
Carroll said another person who called said, “It’s better than having another boil advisory.”
“And that’s what we’re aiming for,” Carroll said. “When the system settles down I really think it’s gonna be very minor notice of the chlorine. But again, we’re doing this to protect everybody and clean the system out.”
Onishi recommends to people that if they’re experiencing the taste of chlorine, let the water run before filling up a cup for a drink because the chlorine will linger and build up in the pipes during the night.
It’s also important for people who have aquatic animals to be careful because chlorine is toxic to those animals. They recommend acquiring tap water conditioner, which will neutralize the chlorine in the water and using that before changing the water in the animal’s tank. These can be purchased at a Petco or online and they range in price from about $8 to $13.
For people who are concerned about it, they also recommend acquiring a water filter that will filter out the chlorine in the water. These can be purchased at many retail stores for a range of prices depending on the product. People could purchase a product for around $30 or they could get one for over $300.
