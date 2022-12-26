Blackfoot water tower

The city of Blackfoot has begun treating its water through chlorination, which will help to prevent another boil advisory from being put in place.

 LOGAN RAMSEY/LRAMSEY@BCCHRON.COM

The city of Blackfoot has begun treating its water through injecting chlorination into the culinary, or potable water system. City officials say the chlorine injections have been kept well at a safe level, and the goal is to prevent E. Coli from infecting the water system.

The city had the injectors for the chlorination up and running on Dec. 15, and they began receiving chlorine residuals by the next day. The chlorination injectors they installed are just a temporary system that will operate until the city finishes building its permanent system. Construction is slated to begin in early spring.


