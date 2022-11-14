The city of Blackfoot went under a boil advisory Nov. 11 after routine samples were shown to have E. coli present. This is the third time in 13 months that the city has gone under a boil advisory, the last two being on Oct. 28 of last year and on April 21 of this year.
The quickest time frame for when this boil advisory will be lifted would be by Thursday, and that’s if all the test samples that are taken return negative results, according to city officials.
“We certainly understand the impacts that this has on families and on businesses, and that a boil advisory almost every six months is not acceptable to anybody,” read a memo by Mayor Marc Carroll.
“It’s not acceptable to me as the mayor and it’s not acceptable to me as a citizen in the city,” Carroll said in an interview.
On Nov. 8, five water samples were taken throughout the city, with results the next day showing that four of the samples tested present for coliform, which isn’t usually a harmful bacteria on its own, but is a possible indicator of bacteria in the water. Then 155 repeat samples were taken on Nov. 10, returning results the next day that indicated eight of the samples tested present for E. Coli, which can make people sick and is especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems.
Upon further testing at the city water wells and the water storage tank, no E. Coli was found present in the system,
“This tells us that the supply source for residential and commercial drinking water is clean and whatever contamination that is indicated by test results is resulting from environmental conditions (wind or precipitation), bad testing protocol, or we actually do have coliform/E. coli in the water pipe,” read the mayor’s memo. Carroll pointed out that the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has audited the city testing procedures and found no shortcomings in it.
“We are confident in the testing of the wells and storage tank,” read the mayor’s memo.
Water users should be focusing on boiling water they’ll actually ingest, like drinking, food prep and brushing teeth. People can still run their laundry machine and take showers.
Many Blackfoot citizens have expressed their frustration at having to be under boil advisory again just over six months after the last one, which came six months after the previous one.
“I’m frustrated too,” said Water Superintendent Princton Lee. “Nobody in my department is pleased with the situation.”
Over the weekend, water department officials worked to do manual chlorine injections and flush out hydrants. On Monday, the water department took new test samples, and those went to the lab that afternoon. On Tuesday, the city will receive the results and if they return negative, they’ll go out and take more samples on Wednesday morning, and if the results they receive on those samples return negative they’ll be able to lift the boil advisory.
“If the first test comes back bad then we have to go back to the drawing board, back to treating and flushing and start the test process all over again,” the mayor said. Carroll said the city would get the notice out immediately when they could lift the boil advisory.
One of the main theories for why the E. Coli was detected in the system that’s been proposed is that there could be faulty lawn sprinkler systems that are contaminating the system. Sprinkler systems are supposed to have backflow prevention devices installed to prevent contaminated water from returning to the system, and it’s possible some residences in Blackfoot have faulty or non-existent backflow prevention devices.
“We do experience most of the test failures in the spring, when sprinkler systems are turned on for the irrigation season and during the fall when sprinklers are shut down and the systems are blown out with compressors,” Carroll said in his memo. “Faulty backflow devices can allow contamination back to the residents’ drinking water, and may even contaminate parts of the potable water system.” In his interview, the mayor didn’t want to say this is what happened definitively, because at this point the city doesn’t know the root cause of the contamination.
Lee also acknowledged that this was a possibility as well, but also said it’s still unknown what the cause was. He said that the water department thought they were “probably out of the woods” when October passed by with no contaminated test samples.
Lee said as winter has come closer, the water system has gone from pumping 8.5 million gallons a day to 1.5 million, so as flow conditions change the water is in the pipe for longer and has more of an opportunity to stagnate. This is why the water department flushes out the water pipe in the fall anyway to avoid this stagnation.
Lee also said that the DEQ will come sometime this week to also do a system assessment and issue a report to the city, but that hasn’t been scheduled yet.
Blackfoot plans to start treating the water system with automatic chlorination injection systems, which should at the very least reduce the frequency of boil advisories going into effect.
“It would be disingenuous to say that it will never happen again,” Lee said. He said that even once they begin treating the water, it still doesn’t eliminate the need for continued inspection of the system.
After the last boil advisory, the city council accepted a plan to begin the engineering process to treat the water system, and Keller Associates has been contracted to complete that task. The engineering is expected to be completed in December with the construction bid being released in January 2023. The plan is to be treating the water system by June 2023.
This is part of where the revenue from the increased city utility fees will go, which was passed by the city council on Nov. 1.
“The city’s looked at (chlorination) for 20 years, but for whatever reason it’s never been approved,” Carroll said. “I think previous mayors and city council were doing everything they thought was appropriate to keep costs low for the people who live here, but sooner or later you have to pay the piper.”
The DEQ said Blackfoot is the only city of its size that is not treating its water.
“Blackfoot has been experiencing significant growth over the last several years. We are also noticing a greater than normal number of sprinkler system installs occurring. We are working on some changes to ordinances in order to enforce proper installation and regular testing of backflow prevention devices,” the mayor’s memo read.
Lee said that while the water department feels frustration that this happened again, they’re not going to stop working at detecting the original source of contamination and addressing the problem. He pointed out that many of them had to change plans in order to come in and begin work on flushing out the system and taking samples.
“Our job is to figure out what it is and make sure it’s good, but unfortunately, you know, this happened again for the third time,” Lee said. “We’re gonna keep investigating. We’re not just gonna give up.”
