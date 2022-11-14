Blackfoot water tower

Blackfoot is now under its third boil advisory in 13 months, and it will be in effect until further notice.

 LOGAN RAMSEY/LRAMSEY@BCCHRON.COM

The city of Blackfoot went under a boil advisory Nov. 11 after routine samples were shown to have E. coli present. This is the third time in 13 months that the city has gone under a boil advisory, the last two being on Oct. 28 of last year and on April 21 of this year.

The quickest time frame for when this boil advisory will be lifted would be by Thursday, and that’s if all the test samples that are taken return negative results, according to city officials.


