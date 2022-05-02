The boil order put in place on April 21 for Blackfoot’s east side was lifted officially on April 29, lasting for a total of eight days. This came after the city’s water department received test results present for E. coli.
This was the second time in nearly six months that a boil order had to be implemented for the city. It was only contained to the east side of the train tracks along Highway 91 between Last Street to the south and Merkley Lane to the north.
The water department hasn’t been able to identify what caused the test sample to come back with those results. Princeton Lee, Blackfoot water superintendent, is not aware of anyone who got sick from a possible contamination of the water system.
“What does that mean? It just means that there was a test performed where there was that, so you err on the side of caution and say ‘hey, we have E. coli, you can get sick from E. coli and you need to take steps to protect public health while you investigate this,” Lee said.
Lee considers it a possibility that someone in the water department contaminated the test results by accident, but he doesn’t know if this is the case. They’ve investigated cross connections in the area, surveying 80 residences, and couldn’t find anything obviously pointing to a citizen causing a contamination. An error made during the sampling process would not point to there being a larger problem with the water system.
They also conducted many tests across the water system to try and find a source of contamination, and they didn’t find it in another place.
“We could’ve done something to contaminate it. We’re humans, we take the test, we could’ve touched something, breathed just right,” Lee said.
Lee said they don’t call for boil orders and take test samples after people are already getting sick. They take test samples to try to catch contamination early on.
“The whole reason you’re testing for that is to find any of these substances that could be present in water,” Lee said. “You’re looking for all these chemicals because the point is to find something before it is a problem.”
Lee said some of the thinking around the issue should change, and this shows that the water department could respond quickly if there was a more dangerous contamination in the water system.
“It’s kind of fortuitous that we took a sample there and found something that said ‘hey, there’s an issue, go look.’ Like, what if there really was something going on and you didn’t catch it, and then people do get sick. What if it is serious enough that it becomes fatal?” Lee said.
Lee pointed out that people don’t really think about their water system unless there’s an issue with it, which is why they want people to be aware of the things that could cause a larger contamination.
“You don’t think about the water unless there’s a problem. It’s just like you don’t think about what it takes to deliver the natural gas to your home, or the electricity until there’s a problem,” Lee said.