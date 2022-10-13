Wednesday scores
Cross country
Firth Cougar Invitational
Full results at athletic.net
Boys 5k
Teams: 1. Blackfoot 52 2. Grace 113 3. Rockland 133 4. North Fremont 136 5. Shelley 150 6. Firth 168 7. Teton 170 8. South Fremont 186 9. Snake River 200 10. Ririe 214 11. Salmon 248 12. Marsh Valley 324 13. Butte County 328 14. Leadore 381
Individuals
1. Matthew Thomas 15:39.3 (Blackfoot) 2. Corbin Johnston 16:07.3 (North Fremont) 3. Garrett Hunt 16:12.7 (Challis) 4. Zack Johnston 16:24.1 (North Fremont) 5. Cole Wilkerson 16:36.0 (Grace) 6. Payden Parmenter 16:50.6 (Blackfoot) 7. Zane Lindquist 16:56.5 (Teton) 8. Levi Robbins 17:03.0 (Firth) 9. Strider Perry 17:06.6 (Firth) 10. Connor Beck 17:14.6 (South Fremont).
Girls 5k
Teams: 1. Ririe 59 2. Teton 104 3. Blackfoot 116 4. Salmon 121 5. Snake River 124 6. Shelley 147 7. North Fremont 173 8. South Fremont 174 9. Marsh Valley 187 10. Grace 209 11. Firth 264 12. West Jefferson 364.
Individuals
1. Kynzie Nielson 19:35.2 (Firth) 2. Liza Boone 20:04.8 (Ririe) 3. Lucy Boone 20:06.7 (Ririe) 4. Mckenzie Winegar 20:10.3 (South Fremont) 5. Brylin Bills 20:13.5 (Salmon) 6. Savannah Ivins 20:14.0 (Shelley) 7. Emily Despain 20:16.8 (Blackfoot) 8. Taylor Redick 20:18.6 (Challis) 9. Alayna Babcock 20:31.8 (Butte County) 10. Raelin Gilroy 20:46.9 (Teton).
3A girls soccer tournament
TETON 1, SUGAR-SALEM 0: Irlanda Lopez scored the game-winner from distance as the Timberwolves held off the Diggers to win the 3A District 6 tournament and advance to the state tournament.
3A boys soccer tournament
SUGAR-SALEM 1, TETON 0: Devin Petterson’s goal was the eventual clincher as the defending state champion Diggers won the 3A District 6 tournament and advance to the state tournament to defend their title.
Teton will play in a state play-in game Saturday.
Scores
Volleyball
Bonneville 3, Shelley 0
Ririe 3, Firth 0
Tuesday’s results.
Boys soccer
BLACKFOOT 2, HILLCREST 1: The Knights scored first in the 4A District 6 tournament match but the Broncos tied the game on a strike by Cooper Hanson.
Javian Ballesteros scored midway through the first half and neither team threatened again.
Blackfoot (11-2-1) played Idaho Falls, a 7-0 winner over Shelley, Thursday in the district championship game. The Tigers are also 11-2-1. The teams split 1-1 during the regular season.
THUNDER RIDGE 5, MADISON 1: The Titans won their fifth consecutive district title on Tuesday.
Diamond Espinoza opened the scoring before Madison tied it up by putting the corner into the goal.
Adrian Trejo scored on a free kick go give Thunder Ridge the lead, and Marco Acosta curved a shot into the upper corner.
Espinoza added a second goal and Dallin Serr finished off the scoring.
Thunder Ridge (15-0-1) earned an automatic berth to the 5A state tournament. Madison (6-10) hosted Rigby, a 1-0 winner over Highland, in a loser-out game on Thursday. The winner of that game plays a state play-in game Saturday.
Girls soccer
THUNDER RIDGE 2, RIGBY 1: The Titans kept their season alive with a win in the 5A District 5-6 loser out game.
Freshman Marisol Stosich scored unassisted in the 21st minute, but Rigby tied the game two minutes later on a penalty kick for a hand ball.
Willow Rhoda scored the eventual game-winner in the 49th minute unassisted
Keeper Camry Marrot had a clean sheet in the second half.
The Titans play at Madison on Thursday with the winner advancing to the state play-in game.
Scores
Girls soccer
4A District 6 tournament
Bonneville 2, Blackfoot 0
Volleyball
Ririe 3, West Jefferson 0
NOTE: Ririe’s Brianna Scott passed 1,000 career kills in the match.
Salmon 3, Firth 2
Madison 3, Highland 0
Idaho Falls 3, Hillcrest 0
