BLACKFOOT—When Blackfoot High School senior Matt Thomas signed a letter of intent recently to run cross country for Oklahoma State University, it marked one of the biggest signings in recent BHS memory.
Not many Bingham County athletes can boast that they’ll be competing in a sport in the Big 12 Conference. And the Cowboys have a solid tradition in cross country to go along with their results from other big-ticket sports. In cross country, they’ve boasted national team championships, a bunch of conference team championships, quite a few all-Americans, and they hosted the last national championship meet.
What were Thomas’ thoughts about signing with OSU?
“Blackfoot has an amazing and supportive community that I’m proud to be a part of,” he said. “None of this would have been possible without the love and guidance from them. Oklahoma State has a great thing going, and I’m stoked to be a part of it.”
Thomas doesn’t look at the move to Oklahoma State as something that overwhelms him. He looks at it as a growth opportunity.
“It’s a great opportunity to learn from kids that have been successful in the past and present,” he said. “I look forward to being a part of a team so competitive and hungry for success.”
Dave Smith has a great resume as OSU’s head coach with some impressive honors. Thomas is looking forward to his guidance.
“Coach Smith has developed a lot of athletes of my caliber into phenomenal runners,” he said. “I talked with both him and assistant coach (Justin) Duncan, they are both really educated when it comes to the sport. They believe in me and I’m grateful for this opportunity.”
Along with OSU, Thomas—who won the state 4A boys’ cross country individual championship in 2022—went on visits to the University of Tennessee, Utah State, Colorado State, Montana State, and Boise State. He said each of those schools had good reasons for him to go there.
“But OSU felt like home to me,” he added.
“OSU had a super nice campus, I really enjoyed my time in Stillwater. I’m planning on getting my business degree and going from there. The offer was one of the best ones I received, and they are giving me incentives if I run faster times this spring.”
Distance running is thick in Thomas’ family’s blood, and the family left it up to him to make the decision on where to attend school.
“My family felt that any decision i made would be a good one,” he said. “My dad (BHS Principal Roger Thomas, a star cross country runner for the Broncos from his own high school days) in particular is very stoked I am getting this opportunity to run for such a great program. He has done a lot for me during my years. He’s never missed a race of mine and I’m grateful for all his contributions toward my success.”
