BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot charter school system is consolidating its resources and building a new facility in Groveland with expanded capacity for new students. The new facility for Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center is set to be completed by February 2023.
Officially, construction has started but while building materials have been delivered and groundbreaking has taken place, no significant construction work has been completed.
Originally, the facility was supposed to be finished in time for the 2022-2023 school year, but due to supply chain issues, the contractors are having trouble getting the supplies delivered in a timely manner. So instead, the two facilities will have to transfer to the new one halfway through the school year.
Building a new facility for the students has been in the works for some time before construction began.
“I think that Blackfoot Charter in particular has had the need for quite some time, but we’ve finally gotten to the point where it makes more sense to use our money for a new facility as opposed to the upkeep on the aging ones we’re currently in,” said Craig Gerard, BCCLC Charter director.
They also had safety concerns at their current locations, predominantly about the traffic that goes past them.
The new facility will offer increased safety for old and new students.
“We’re trying to make our schools and facilities just a little bit safer for our kids,” Gerard said.
While Gerard doesn’t expect the facility to bring new jobs to the area, they also don’t plan to cut back the current staff of both charter school facilities.
While the school system is currently educating 420 students total, the new facility will be able to house between 600-700 students.
“I feel like it would be a good chance to get more students in the building,” said Saoirse Cravens, a Bingham County seventh-grader.
While they will be expanding their student population, Gerard said they’ll still maintain a good teacher-to-student ratio, which he said is one of the advantages charter schools have to offer.
“We’re able to see a need and make changes a little bit more quickly just because our size is small enough to allow for that kind of adaptation,” Gerard said.
Blackfoot Charter Community Learning Center is a public charter school, meaning they don’t charge for admission. The lottery entry for admission to the charter school is currently open, and can be accessed at bcclc.com.
“We’re very excited about it and we think it will be a great educational option for parents and kids in the area,” said Dan Cravens, a member of the school board.