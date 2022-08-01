BLACKFOOT — The new owners of Wake Up Call, a coffee shop with a 20-year history in Blackfoot, cut the ribbon on July 22 with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce to commemorate an expansive remodeling project that is now complete.

Clint Grover and Denise Miles are a couple who have been the co-owners of the business since the start of 2022 after they bought it from the previous owners, Darren and Keshone Schneider. They wanted to update the business while still preserving its “heritage.”

