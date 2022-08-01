BLACKFOOT — The new owners of Wake Up Call, a coffee shop with a 20-year history in Blackfoot, cut the ribbon on July 22 with the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce to commemorate an expansive remodeling project that is now complete.
Clint Grover and Denise Miles are a couple who have been the co-owners of the business since the start of 2022 after they bought it from the previous owners, Darren and Keshone Schneider. They wanted to update the business while still preserving its “heritage.”
“We have been looking into buying the coffee shop and this was one of our places that we frequented, and we bought it from them and are trying to keep their legacy and still develop our own,” Miles said.
When the new owners took the reins of Wake Up Call, they didn’t intend on changing anything about it. When they came into the business it was a coffee shop mixed with a women’s boutique and it had a much different color scheme than what it has now.
“It was very, very colorful. That was their objective previously, to have it very bright and colorful. They were trying to make a very strong impact. When you walked in it was very impactful,” Grover said.
Then the owners began to speak to the employees and the regulars, and they started to learn what they wanted to see change. Most of them wanted to have a seating area instead of clothing, and many wanted there to be a more neutral color scheme.
“Instead of us just coming in and making it our own we made it stand to the heritage of Wake Up Call and what all of the employees wanted and modeled it around that,” Miles said.
This is when they started the six-month process of remodeling the location. Not only did they have to deal with supply issues in this process, but they also had issues with finding available contractors.
The owners searched “all over the internet,” Grover said, looking for tables that would be a “high quality conversation piece.”
“We couldn’t find anything we felt was really special,” Grover said.
This prompted them to go to Grover’s stepfather, Rick Gardner, who has been a skilled woodworker his whole life.
“Well, I have some ideas. Do you mind if I just run with it?” Rick said to Grover.
“Nope, go ahead. You’re the expert here, you’ve been doing it for my entire life. You come up with something,” Grover responded.
What Rick came up with were sleek, glossy tables with isometric designs patterned across the top. The four tables now sit in the middle of the Wake Up Call lobby.
Two other long tables sit near the far wall of the lobby, designed by Rick as well as David Gardner, who did the CNC cutting of resin designs in the tables.
Jason Brown, a local artist, designed the clock that rests on the back wall of the lobby.
“What you see is the end result. And that was with no further input from me, that all kind of came out of his head,” Grover said.
SNL window painting designed the cartoon character cups that are displayed on the front windows of Wake Up Call.
“I would say for me the thing that I’m most proud of is the quality. I think that we provide not only a quality product but I think that we provide a quality experience,” Grover said of the business.
Miles spoke to the quality of Wake Up Call’s employees. While she said they’ve received much mentorship and guidance from the previous owners, she said she’s learned the most from the employees who have given their input in the redesign and kept them on top of the trends.
“They know all the drinks, they know the ins and outs of the business. Most of the learning has been from the people that actually are working there,” Miles said. “I think that they’re able to take pride in the coffee shop as well.”
Grover wanted people to know that, “We have a large variety of drinks so everybody has something that they like. It’s not just coffee. We have a comfortable and inviting interior. We have a fast and convenient drive-thru.”
“It’s Blackfoot’s coffee shop and we want it to be a place where everybody can go and just be happy and be welcome,” Miles said.