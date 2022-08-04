BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Community Players’ production of “Sister Act” will open on Friday, Aug. 12.
Sharon Hoge, director of the production and president of the Blackfoot Community Players, explained that the production is part of the group’s outreach to the community. Some of the people involved are from different parts of southeast Idaho.
“We have people from Shelley and Firth,” she said. “Anyone that wants to join us is welcome.”
Hoge said the group chose to perform “Sister Act” because they wanted a more lighthearted production. They performed “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” last year.
“’Hunchback of Notre Dame’ had a heavy, serious message,” she said. “This year, we wanted to lighten it up a little.”
“Sister Act” is based on a movie of the same title starring Whoopi Goldberg. The story is about a singer who is forced to go into the witness protection program after witnessing a murder. She is sent to hide in a convent and pretend to be a nun.
“Mother Superior asks her to help with the choir,” Hoge said. “They end up becoming quite famous.”
Hoge explained that the play version of the story features more music and dancing.
“The music is really fun,” she said. “We’ve spent a lot of time on really great dancing as well.”
For her, the best part of the production was working with all the different people to put the production together.
“There is so much talent in southeast Idaho,” she said. “Every year I’m amazed at the new people who come to do the show.”
Hoge said tickets for the show will cost $10 a seat. She hopes this will make the show more affordable.
“We do everything we can to keep prices down,” she said. “We hope that will help people bring their whole family to the show.”
Performances will start on Aug. 12 and continue until Aug. 20. They will be held every night except Sunday, Aug. 14. They will be held at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, and every performance will start at 7:30 p.m.