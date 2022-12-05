BLACKFOOT — A Blackfoot couple has come up with a way to turn artistic prints into a crafty venture, which could be a timely idea for anyone looking for unique Christmas gifts.
John and Dorothy Green, both retired at age 86, purchase prints out of places such as Cody, Wyo., Malad, Burley and Pocatello that are on a polyester and cotton material.
The prints, done by a variety of artists, are turned into art that is framed and can be hung on a wall, or they can be used in quilts.
John says he uses redwood for the frames so staples will go in better. The prints are stretched to fit a frame with a paper backing. He said it takes about 2 1/2 hours to build a frame depending on the size.
John said Dorothy has done over 500 quilts with the prints, which come in various sizes up to four feet wide.
“We’ve done a lot of craft shows over the years,” he added, saying that the items they produced are fairly unique. They’ve been putting these items together for about six months out of their home, and they can be found in shops including Teton Adventures RV in Idaho Falls, as well as Downtown Thrift & Gift Boutique and B&R Craft and Hobbies in Blackfoot.
Green can be contacted at 208-604-0090.
“Maybe no one’s ever thought of doing this before,” John said.
The most expensive print they have for wall art is $68 with prices down to $22. Quilts range in price up to $150.
John was in the Air Force. He’s worked at the Rupert Police Department, he’s sold cars in Rupert, Burley, and Boise, and he worked at the state penitentiary for six years.
“This is something we enjoy doing together,” he said. “We did 35 shows around the region one year.”
