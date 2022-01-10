POCATELLO — A Blackfoot couple who recently donated $20,000 to help the United Way of Southeastern Idaho establish two innovative programs to help struggling families has received an award from the philanthropic organization.
Tim and Sheri Forhan received the Outstanding Adult Philanthropist Award at the recent Idaho Philanthropy Day celebration for East Idaho, United Way announced on Friday.
Idaho Philanthropy Day was celebrated statewide with award ceremonies to recognize the philanthropic work of nonprofit organizations, foundations, businesses and individuals nominated by their peers.
The Forhans’ donation is helping United Way establish a community resource locator, which is currently accessed at findhelp.org, as well as a new skills development center in Pocatello that will be located in the old car wash on Fifth Avenue, according to a United Way press release. The development center is expected to open some time this year.
The skills development center will help recipients of housing vouchers through Pocatello’s Housing Alliance and Community Partnerships improve life skills to help themselves become more financially secure and self-sufficient.
The community resource locator will help agencies and those whom they serve connect with one another. Furthermore, it will help “asset limited income constrained and employed” families to access community resources electronically.
“Sheri and I, along with the staff at United Way, believe that addressing the root causes of problems leads to more long-term solutions,” Tim Forhan said in a United Way press release. “We believe in supporting a holistic and sustainable approach to making our community better, and we think these programs will make a big difference in the lives of our local families.”
The Idaho Philanthropy Day judging committee sought to select award recipients who best encompassed the “spirit of philanthropy, including time, talent, treasure and involvement in the community.”
“The Forhans’ contribution merits special recognition because it was given during the very early stages of these programs, and that early investment shows a lot of courage and vision,” Amy Wuest, community resources director for the United Way, said in the press release. “It shows their commitment not just to the initiatives, but to the United Way as a whole and a belief in what our organization does and the hard work that we do to advance ALICE families across the Southeastern Idaho region.”