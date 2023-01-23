Sharon Hoge, the drama teacher at Blackfoot High School, won State Drama Teacher of the year in October of last year, and most recently she won the 2022-2023 NFHS Outstanding Theater Educator Award.
After teaching for 38 years, her desire to make every production they put on the best it can be has never lessened. Despite sometimes lacking resources for productions, she feels like the “people that are in my productions and in my class have come away feeling like they’ve accomplished something and that’s the gain.”
The high school’s upcoming production will be “Romeo and Juliet,” which opens on Thursday and will play Friday and Saturday night, starting at 7 p.m.
The next production after that will premiere on March 10 also starting at 7 p.m. and it closes March 17, playing every night except Sunday.
Before teaching drama in high school, Hoge was the drama teacher at Mountain View Middle School. As she was thinking about retiring, the district asked her if she could come over to BHS to help the program, which was struggling to pick up students. This is now her eighth year teaching at BHS. Not only that, but she is also the president of the Blackfoot Community Players (BCP), the local theater group which puts on productions in the Nuart Theater.
In 1972, Hoge wasn’t yet interested in theater. Her first show ever was a high school production of “Oklahoma,” singing in the ensemble. Her boyfriend at the time had gotten the lead and she wanted to “keep an eye on him.”
Then Hoge went to college at Brigham Young University-Idaho, then called Ricks College, where she got her associate degree. She got a scholarship to Utah State and attended there until she graduated and came back home to Blackfoot where she got an elementary school teaching job.
But then in the 1980s, Hoge became interested in the restoration of Blackfoot’s Nuart Theater, which was to be torn down and turned into a parking lot as the owners couldn’t maintain it anymore. Rather than that happening, the Blackfoot Community Players, which was a new organization at the time, purchased the building and kept the theater there. Hoge, who was not yet a part of the organization, was asked to be the treasurer by the president at the time when she was trying out for a show.
Being involved in the BCP, she became interested in drama. The first production she was ever in was the Latter-day Saint production of “Oklahoma!” and then she caught the bug for it and acted in quite a few more plays.
She then tried her hand at directing a musical when one was needed. Meanwhile, she was still teaching elementary school when she saw MVMS post an opening for a drama teacher, which she applied for and got. Then when she was needed for BHS, she went back to school at Idaho State University to obtain the needed teaching requirements and began teaching at the high school.
Now that Hoge puts on high school productions, she’s found that the biggest challenge isn’t finding the right talent for the shows, but in getting an audience there to witness that talent.
“We always have enough talent, that’s a given, and in this community it’s especially true,” Hoge said.
Hoge said people often aren’t aware of how expensive the royalties are for putting on established shows, and she often gets criticism for the shows costing $10 a person. She said for most musicals, running them for six or seven days costs them about $5,000, not including money for costumes and set.
“We have the talent and we have the beautiful space,” Hoge said. She said one year for “Peter Pan” they were even able to make the characters fly with the rigging system.
Hoge said she’s seen productions change students and give them more confidence in their skills. She had one student approach her and say that without taking her scene design class, she never would have discovered that she was interested in architecture or design and she was now thinking about going to school for one of those two things.
Hoge had another student who was painfully shy but a beautiful piano player and would go and play the piano in the choir room every lunch.
“She was brilliant at the piano,” Hoge said. She asked the student if she would play the piano in their upcoming production, “and it completely changed who she was.”
The student did musicals for the next two years, made a whole new group of friends, and now she’s in college.
“It was amazing to watch her blossom under the theater umbrella that gave her an opportunity to go out and not be afraid, to be somebody else on stage so she could learn how to not be afraid to be who she was off stage,” Hoge said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.