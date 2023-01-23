BHS drama students

Blackfoot High School drama students along with advisor Sharon Hoge.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Sharon Hoge, the drama teacher at Blackfoot High School, won State Drama Teacher of the year in October of last year, and most recently she won the 2022-2023 NFHS Outstanding Theater Educator Award.

After teaching for 38 years, her desire to make every production they put on the best it can be has never lessened. Despite sometimes lacking resources for productions, she feels like the “people that are in my productions and in my class have come away feeling like they’ve accomplished something and that’s the gain.”


