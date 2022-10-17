The Blackfoot Broncos earned a spot in the boys’ 4A state soccer playoffs Saturday with a shootout victory over Hillcrest in the 4A District 6 tournament in a second-place game that ended with a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation.
The game stayed at 1-1 through both overtime periods. Hillcrest took a 1-0 lead in the first half and Chris Garcia equalized for Blackfoot halfway through the second half.
The Broncos advance to the state tournament in Post Falls starting Thursday with their opening game against Century.
“It’s been a good season,” said Bronco coach Liam Pope. “I think what I have loved is we are a team that likes to play good soccer. Get the ball on the ground and move it. It’s been fun to coach them and see how they have developed.
“I’ve loved our defensive record. All good teams are based on a strong defense but what I have loved to see is the collective team defense we have played. It isn’t just the back line. Our forwards and midfield have helped out by pressing the opposition further up the field which I have loved to see. It adds to the team feeling. Conversely, it’s been great seeing our defenders getting forward and attacking too. I think our fullbacks have attacked more this season than I’ve ever seen from a Blackfoot team.
“We’re at state, all the competition will be very strong. We play Century first and we know that they will be a massive test in the first game. We played them last season and they beat us 2-1 so we know it will be a tough match.”
