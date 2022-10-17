Blackfoot soccer

The Blackfoot Bronco boys’ soccer is heading to Post Falls this week for the 4A state playoffs.

 Blackfoot School District 55 photo

The Blackfoot Broncos earned a spot in the boys’ 4A state soccer playoffs Saturday with a shootout victory over Hillcrest in the 4A District 6 tournament in a second-place game that ended with a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation.

The game stayed at 1-1 through both overtime periods. Hillcrest took a 1-0 lead in the first half and Chris Garcia equalized for Blackfoot halfway through the second half.

