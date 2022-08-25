If you sat down at a computer and designed a high school football team, a squad with experience and talent and versatility and everything you need to win a state championship, you would probably end up with something like Blackfoot’s team this year.
The Broncos check most every box: They return rangy playmakers like quarterback Jaxon Grimmett, wide receiver Ja’Vonte King, running back Austin Ramirez, receiver/defensive back Deegan Hale plus a group of sturdy linemen and defenders. They’ve seen it all, crushing losses and playoff wins. And they have enough motivation to light the entire city.
“We’re very, very motivated,” Blackfoot coach Jerrod Ackley said, “and we know a lot of little situations that people don’t find themselves in. (Last year) we were able to get better as a team week by week, and grow and learn from that.”
By little situations, Ackley meant the cadre of one-point losses that changed the trajectory of the Broncos’ 2021 campaign. To be exact, they dropped five one-point decisions, including a state semifinal loss to Sandpoint. The circumstances around each game varied, but when he looks back on them now, Ackley sees one thing fans and observers might not: His team responded, even when the close losses piled up like laundry on a chair.
“In the midst of that, there was still building,” Ackley said. “There was still growth. There was still a lot of grit in our football team. And so we can use that to fuel this season.”
Also fueling the season will be Steven Sanders, a former defensive end who has now become an outside linebacker, Tradyn Henderson, a state champion wrestler who will also play outside linebacker, plus defensive lineman James Tucker and offensive lineman Chris Portio. If you’re starting to sense a theme here, you should: The Broncos have more experience than they know what to do with.
What they do with it will be up to them. Their schedule will be interesting: Blackfoot opens with a road test against Emmett. The Broncos also have home games against two state champions: 5A champion Rigby and 4A title-winner Skyline. They will also travel north to play Idaho Falls, which has dropped down from Class 5A to 4A, and they will finish the regular season with a home matchup with Bonneville, which figures to field a promising rebuilding club.
“We have an opportunity to compete with the very best in the state of Idaho,” Ackley said. “Our district has produced several state champions the last 10 years — Skyline in our district is the cream of the crop, and then we’re playing Rigby, Highland and Madison. And then Emmett, last two years have been a top five team. So every week we’re gonna have a challenge, but that’s exciting for us because ultimately, that’s how you get better as you play teams that are better.”