Ja'Vonte King

Blackfoot receiver Ja’Vonte King makes a spectacular one-handed grab against Snake River.

 Kyle Riley / Idaho State Journal

If you sat down at a computer and designed a high school football team, a squad with experience and talent and versatility and everything you need to win a state championship, you would probably end up with something like Blackfoot’s team this year.

The Broncos check most every box: They return rangy playmakers like quarterback Jaxon Grimmett, wide receiver Ja’Vonte King, running back Austin Ramirez, receiver/defensive back Deegan Hale plus a group of sturdy linemen and defenders. They’ve seen it all, crushing losses and playoff wins. And they have enough motivation to light the entire city.

