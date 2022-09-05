REXBURG — It seemed as though both the Blackfoot Broncos and the Madison Bobcats were going into halftime tied in Friday’s prep football matchup.
But it was a strong finish by Blackfoot that proved the difference in a 31-14 Broncos victory.
The first half was a battle on the defensive sides, but Blackfoot scored a 2-yard rushing touchdown by Kort Capson, who finished with 45 rushing yards. Madison’s Ben Dredge tied it at 7-7 as he scored on a 10-yard rushing touchdown early in the second quarter.
With 13 seconds remaining, Blackfoot quarterback Jaxon Grimmett, who threw for 197 total passing yards and two touchdowns, tossed a 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Deegan Hale giving Blackfoot the 14-7 lead at the half.
After the Hale touchdown at the end of the first half, Blackfoot scored on a big 45-yard touchdown pass from Grimmett to Hale again, who scored his second touchdown of the game. Madison (1-2) looked to respond and it did thanks to Dredge’s touchdown pass to Hyrum Sheetz to put the score at 21-14. Blackfoot countered in the fourth quarter as Grimmett escaped the pressure from Madison’s defense and ran for a 42-yard score to extend the lead to two touchdowns.
Madison’s hopes for a comeback were dashed due to penalties in the second half and a final Blackfoot field goal to extend the lead to 31-14. That sealed the game. Blackfoot’s Ja’Vonte King, who scored five touchdowns in the opener against Emmett, did not score a touchdown in this game, but his presence and impact in the game was felt.
“Yeah I came from scoring five touchdowns, but tonight Deegan (Hale) had a great game and the team performed well,” King said. King also commented on the team’s overall performance.
“Yeah, we are a passing team, but we can win any way in any game”.
“We just got beat deep in this game, we could not beat that,” Madison’s Sheetz said. “We just got to not get beat deep and make the playoffs.”
Blackfoot (2-0) plays its home opener against Hillcrest Friday at 7 p.m. Madison’s next game is at Idaho Falls at 7 p.m. on Friday.
