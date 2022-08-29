State fair preparation
Judges make their way through the photography exhibit area Monday in preparation for the 2022 Eastern Idaho State Fair, which starts Friday.

 JOHN MILLER/JMILLER@BCCHRON.COM

BLACKFOOT -- The Eastern Idaho State Fair notes its 120th year Sept. 2-10, and along with the anniversary the theme will be “Celebrating 120 Years of Food and Fun.”

Getting things started on Friday will be multi-platinum singer Andy Grammer. His catalog consists of numerous hits, including the quadruple-platinum “Honey, I’m Good,” platinum singles “Keep Your Head Up,” “Fine By Me,” “Don’t Give Up On Me,” “Fresh Eyes,” and “Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah).”

