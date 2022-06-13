Blackfoot’s Chase Cannon throws a pitch to the plate in AA American Legion baseball action Friday at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls against the Idaho Falls Bandits. The Broncos are scheduled to host the Twin Falls Cowboys Tuesday at 3 and 5 p.m.
BLACKFOOT — The Blackfoot Broncos are getting off to a bit of a rough start in American Legion AA baseball this season, finding themselves in an 0-4 hole despite showing some strong hitting.
The Broncos played four games last week with two doubleheaders, opening with a twin bill on the road at Twin Falls and getting shut out in both games, 10-0 and 7-0.
On Friday, Blackfoot went to Idaho Falls to face the Bandits at Melaleuca Field. The Broncos were showing some precision and power at the plate in the first game but came away with a 10-4 loss. In the second game, the Broncos were clobbered 25-0.
In the first game against Idaho Falls, Chase Cannon was 2-for-3 at the plate, scoring two runs. Tyler Vance chipped in with a 2-for-3 performance on offense with a walk, and Sy Callister was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Blackfoot had 10 hits in the game.
Cannon was the starting pitcher for Blackfoot and went 4 1/3 innings. He gave up five hits and six runs, five of them earned.
“In the fourth inning of the first game, Idaho Falls started started playing very aggressive with steals, bunting, we gave up a passed ball,” Bronco manager Chuck Reay said. “Chase did a great job of keeping them off-balance for four full innings. We played solid defense behind him and had opportunities to win.”
But the wheels fell off in the second game against the Bandits.
Blackfoot notched five hits offensively, with Tegan Capson going 2-for-2, Jaxson Holm was 1-for-2 with a walk, and Vance was 1-for-3.
The story came down to giving up easy bases.
Boston Ross struggled on the mound for the Broncos as the starter, going a full inning, giving up three hits and 11 runs with six earned, walking two, but hitting six Idaho Falls batters. Callister also had a rough time in a third of an inning, giving up seven hits and 10 runs — all of them earned.
“You can’t hit six guys in an inning,” Reay said. “We struggled with control, they only had six runs earned. The second game we gave up too many free bases and our defense was a little shaky. Whenever you give up 11 in the first inning, it’s going to be a tough game.”
The Broncos come home for a doubleheader Tuesday, facing Twin Falls again with games at 3 and 5 p.m.