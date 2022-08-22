BLACKFOOT — On Friday, July 29, 36 teams of four players gathered to enjoy a day of golf, fun, and prizes sponsored by the Bingham Health Care Foundation at the annual Rick Chivaroli Golf Scramble.
The event took place at the Blackfoot Golf Course and the funds raised will be used to purchase new baby warmers for Grove Creek Medical Center (Grove Creek).
The mission of the Bingham Health Care Foundation is to develop relationships within the communities it serves, to highlight awareness and access of care, increase the knowledge of healthy lifestyles, and encourage funding sources to enhance health care services to community residents. The Bingham Health Care Foundation provides funds to improve the health of patients in eastern Idaho. The Foundation enjoys the support of generous donations from hospital physicians, Bingham employees, and from the local community.
“To date, Bingham’s annual golf scramble has raised nearly $200,000,” said Tara Preston, interim director of the Bingham Health Care Foundation. “Past proceeds have been donated to local charities, used to purchase equipment for training purposes, as well as other life-saving equipment that is used daily in our communities. This year, our goal was to raise money for new baby warmers for Grove Creek.”
“We are committed to doing all we can to improve the health and wellness of our patients and our community,” said Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare. “Our annual Rick Chivaroli Golf Scramble is a fun yet important event, and we are proud to partner with the Foundation so they can continue to find innovative and practical ways to enhance healthcare services to community residents.”
“We are very grateful for all those who participated in this year’s golf tournament,” said Troy Eppich, board chair of the Bingham Health Care Foundation. “We would like to thank our volunteers that generously gave of their time to help make the tournament a success. Additionally, we would like to thank all of the businesses who supported us through raffle prizes and the hole sponsors that made the tournament extra special with exciting games and giveaways for the participants! Your generous donations will help the Bingham Health Care Foundation to further our mission.”
Title Sponsors:
Hole in One Title sponsor: Chivaroli and Associates
Eagle sponsor: Hawley Troxell
Breakfast Sponsor: Portneuf Medical Group
Cart Sponsors: Sparklight
Tournament Sponsors:
Abbott Laboratories
ACI
Allscripts
CBP
Clint Hagerty
Compunet
Dave Lowry
DISI
DL Evans Bank
Dr. Benjamin Allen
Dr. Charles Evans
Dr. David Peterson
Dr. Doran Schneider
Dr. Gail Fields
DZA
East Idaho Anesthesia
Grove Creek Medical Center
Hospital Coop
ICCU
Idaho Pathology Lab
IE Productions
Lookout Credit Union
Lost Rivers Medical Center
Marshall Industries
Mountain West Pensions
Norco
Polish Enterprises
Premier Technologies
Simmons Surgical
Skyline Surgery Center
Stryker
Tadd Jenkins
TD Therapy
Teton Honda
Turnkey Medical
Valley Office Systems
Zions Bank
