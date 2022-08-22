Jake Erickson

Jake Erickson, CEO of Bingham Healthcare, at the annual Rick Chivaroli Golf Scramble.

 BINGHAM HEALTHCARE

BLACKFOOT — On Friday, July 29, 36 teams of four players gathered to enjoy a day of golf, fun, and prizes sponsored by the Bingham Health Care Foundation at the annual Rick Chivaroli Golf Scramble.

The event took place at the Blackfoot Golf Course and the funds raised will be used to purchase new baby warmers for Grove Creek Medical Center (Grove Creek).

