BLACKFOOT – In a school year which some people had doubts would be completed, the Blackfoot High School class of 2021 made a triumphant return to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center for somewhat of a return to normality as the school year came to a close.
The group, over 200 strong, marched into the arena down the outer aisles in single file to the processional march as played by the Blackfoot High School Orchestra, most of them smiling like never before, some waving to friends and family in the audience, others caught up in the emotion of the graduation ceremony itself. Most were just happy to be there.
There were the usual shouts from the crowd, excited friends and family, happy to see the end of the school year with an actual graduation after the year that had none of the pomp and circumstance that usually accompanies such events
The BPAC was filled nearly to capacity and in some cases, people were standing in the aisles and sitting on portable chairs to get a better seat. It was good to see the facility put back to use after being closed for much of the pandemic.
In a graduation that lasted well over two hours, Valedictorian Jace Grimmett probably said it best.
“This four years has been filled with memories,” Grimmett said. “Most were good, some bad, but they are memories that we will take with us for the rest of our lives.”
There were the usual assortment of speakers from Superintendent Brian Kress to various student officers, but the emotion of the ceremony was probably captured best by some of the musical numbers that were presented.
The first was “For Good” by Stephen Swartz as presented by the BHS A Cappella Choir and the second a solo by Ryker Reese titled “Sonata” by Ronald L. Caravan.
The things that the graduates will remember most from the graduation will be the speeches made by Valedictorians Emma Hurst and Grimmett, who both were able to hit on the things that have affected this class the most — the COVID-19 pandemic and the adjustments they all had to make just to get through the year, from the missed athletic events to school shutdowns to dealing with the pandemic on a daily basis, sometimes without knowing exactly what to expect from day to day.
But the rousing cheer was “We did it, we did it, we did it.”
It was easy to see who the class favorites were as the diplomas were being handed out by school board Chairwoman Bonnie Hepworth. Huge roars went up for the leaders and those who accomplished something by graduating.
One of the biggest highlights was the closing portion of the ceremony, when Nivea Oliva, Miss Indian of Blackfoot High School, accompanied by the BHS Choir, performed ‘The Lord’s Prayer” and in respect, the crowd sat in silence with the most reverence they had shown all night and the graduates were dismissed and filed out to the recessional march.